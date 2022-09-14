10 places around the globe named after Queen Elizabeth II

By Robin Millard Here are 10 places around the world named after Queen Elizabeth II:

Queen Elizabeth Land About 437 000 square kilometres of British Antarctic Territory was named after the monarch to mark her diamond jubilee in 2012. The triangular segment is nearly twice the size of Britain and stretches from the South Pole to the Ronne Ice Shelf on the Weddell Sea.

Princess Elizabeth Land Seven decades earlier in 1931, this slice of Antarctica was discovered by the British, Australian and New Zealand Antarctic Research Expedition and named after the young Elizabeth, who was third in line to the throne. Roughly covering the section south of India, it is now part of Australian Antarctic Territory.

The former wasteland in east London that staged the 2012 Olympics was renamed after the queen to mark the diamond jubilee celebrating 60 years on the throne. Queen Elizabeth memorably opened the Olympics with a sequence that appeared to show her parachuting down to the stadium with James Bond.

Queen Elizabeth National Park, Uganda Straddling the equator, the east African country's most visited national park is known for its lions, hippos, elephants, crocodiles and leopards, along with volcanic cones and crater lakes.

The Queen Elizabeth II September 11th Garden, New York The tiny park in Hanover Square was created to remember the 67 British victims of the 2001 terror attacks in the city but was renamed in 2012 when it was rededicated as the memorial site for all the Commonwealth victims. The monarch officially opened the garden in Lower Manhattan in 2010.

Queen Elizabeth Islands, Canada The Parry Archipelago was renamed in 1953 to mark the coronation. The northernmost cluster of Canada’s islands include Ellesmere Island, the world’s 10th biggest. Despite their vast size at 419 061 square kilometres, the Arctic islands have a population of just 400. At the top of Ellesmere sits Alert, the northernmost settlement in the world.

The Queen's Terminal, London Heathrow Airport The new £2.5-billion Heathrow Terminal 2 was officially opened by the monarch in 2014. Around a quarter of Heathrow’s passengers fly through T2. The sovereign never actually used the terminal; there is a plush VIP terminal used by heads of state elsewhere in the airport.

Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Hong Kong Once the largest general hospital in the Commonwealth, the facility in Kowloon opened in 1963 when Hong Kong was still a British colony. The monarch’s husband, Prince Philip, laid the foundation stone. Hong Kong’s biggest hospital is the prime treatment centre for civil disasters and helicopter-transferred patients.

Queenstown, Singapore Queenstown was the first new town built on the city-state island to cope with its booming population and was named to mark the 1953 coronation.

Queenstown, Singapore Queenstown was the first new town built on the city-state island to cope with its booming population and was named to mark the 1953 coronation. Around 100 000 people live in the 20-square-kilometre area. Developed as a self-contained community, it houses largely older, original residents in high- and low-rise blocks. Elizabeth Quay, Perth