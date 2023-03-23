10 tips to help you conquer a European summer tour on a South African budget

Exploring Europe in summer is always a good idea. European summers have inspired countless movies, books and sonnets. Whether you’re planning on an Eiffel Tower picnic or enjoying a gondola ride on Venice’s canals, there is always something iconic and memorable to do.

Sure, Europe is not the friendliest to the South African rand; however, it can be done. You can beat the budget blues and make your European summer dreams come true. It just takes a little planning, some expert guidance and a touch of creativity. Here are some top tips from Flight Centre General Manager Antoinette Turner on how you can conquer a European summer tour on a South African budget. Travel in the shoulder season

Nobody likes a holiday where there’s an “excuse me” or an elbow in your side around every corner. So, if a crowd-free visit to Europe is your preferred cup of tea, head to southern Europe during the shoulder and off-peak seasons. Even booking a few weeks out of the June and July peak can be quieter. “In autumn, winter and spring, Mediterranean destinations are fairly mild, with fewer tourists and queues than during the summer months from June to August,” said Turner.

She said that during the shoulder seasons, the crowds start to disappear but there is still a buzz, and you won’t need to fight for a spot on the main beaches of the Greek Islands or in the capitals of Lisbon, Istanbul or Madrid. Spring, from May to June, or autumn, September to October, are quieter off-peak seasons to visit. Book as early as possible

“Flights generally skyrocket for the European summer season as visitors from all over the world plan their trips, often coinciding with the June and July school holidays in the States, for example,” said Turner. She advised that South African travellers book as soon as possible for the best pricing and choice of departure dates and options, from airline seats and class to your first choice of accommodation. Consider going in a group

You may be surprised but touring (or guided holidays) are on the rise. “In destinations such as mainstream or Western Europe, the price of a single hotel room or adding on breakfast can quickly exceed your travel budget,” she said. According to Turner, travellers on guided holidays have a very accurate estimation of what their holiday will cost upfront, minimising nasty surprises.

“Remember, many tour packages are all-inclusive (with meals, transport, accommodation and activities included in the cost). This upfront amount can make it much simpler to budget and provide reassurance, especially when considering some of the hidden costs of taking a DIY approach to planning your holiday,” she said. Pre-book tickets for popular attractions Pre-book popular attractions wherever possible. Plan to do them in the first days of your trip, too, in case unforeseen circumstances crop up and you run out of time.

Don’t forget the documentation Just like travel insurance (an absolute must, even though you hope never to use it), it is crucial that you have your paperwork organised before you board your flight. Have copies saved on multiple devices, and back up to the cloud. Bookmark popular events

Know what’s happening in the destination. If you’re travelling for a specific festival or event, such as Germany’s Oktoberfest, London’s Notting Hill Parade, Keukenhof in Amsterdam or the Venice Carnival, book early. If you’re not interested in the festivals, you can change your dates to visit when it’s less busy and there are more hotel rooms and flights available. Public transport all the way

Travel sustainably and offset your carbon footprint wherever possible by opting for public transport and your own two legs. Not only is it a good way to save money (taxis and hired cars can be exorbitant for South Africans in Europe), but it’s also another way to discover hidden treasures. Be flexible

Even in Europe, not everything runs like clockwork. Be open-minded, expect the unexpected and be open to new possibilities that may open up. Sometimes, veering off your itinerary can lead to some of the best travel memories. Explore alternative Europe “Alternative” European destinations are on the rise and often present more affordable options for South Africans. Eastern European countries are popular and Portugal is still a value-for-money destination, even for South Africans, as is Turkey.

Seek guidance Enquire with a travel agent about when you should fly, even moving your dates by a few days can make a difference if you’re not set on specific dates. Remember, agents also have access to fares you may not be able to see, plus their wealth of knowledge and experience will give you the peace of mind and personalised recommendations all travellers need.