4 Christmas markets to check out in Poland









Poland is one of the countries that host amazing markets and is less crowded. Europe offers a fantastic Christmas market offering. Poland is one of the countries that host amazing markets and is less crowded. Krakow Christmas market

CNN Travel just listed Krakow as one of the best Christmas markets in the world. It has everything from local handcrafted ceramics and jewellery to local specialities, Galician spiced mulled wine regional and warm “oscypek” smoked sheep cheese served with cranberry.

The market is conveniently close to the main tourist attractions of St. Mary's Basilica with its famous Veit Stoss altarpiece, Krakow Cloth Hall dating from the 13th century, and Wawel castle, seat of Polish kings.

Wroclaw’s Old Town Christmas market

Wroclaw’s Old Town Christmas market looks like something straight out of a fairy tale with its traditional Christmas Pyramid and a Rudolf carousel.

Visitors can find craft shops, a Winter Labyrinth and a myriad of stands with local products like Silesian mulled wine with black pepper and vanilla, churros, pancakes, chocolate and plenty of options for gifts for loved ones. It is open until the end of the year.

Poznan

Poznan, capital of the Wielkopolska region, hosts its annual Bethlehem Christmas market every year by the City Hall. This year it lasts for 35 days and is a veritable funfair for all, including an ice sculpture museum, a huge rollercoaster and a 33 metre Ferris wheel. There's a special parade with carol singing with Santa and his elves on December 21.

Gdansk’s Christmas market

Gdansk’s Christmas market was ranked 3rd of the most beautiful Christmas market in Europe by users of European Best Destinations. Conveniently situated in the city centre, it is distinguished by its Venetian carousel, an Advent calendar with a viewing point with a new window opened every day and a giant Christmas pyramid.

You can also burn calories skating at the outdoor ice rink or riding Santa’s sleigh in virtual reality. Gdansk maritime links can be seen in its charming old town with its fountain of Neptune fountain and its shipyard, symbol of Polish freedom and the fight against communism.