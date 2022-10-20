4 queer-friendly destinations to add to your bucket list

It is noted that in 2006, South Africa became the first African country, and fifth in the world, to legalise same-sex marriage. The country remains committed to protecting the LGBTQI+ against discrimination based on sexual orientation.

However, there are still places in the world that aren’t keen on the idea at all, and people are unable to express themselves due to oppressive laws and unwelcoming conservative societies. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines shines a light on LGBTQI+-friendly destinations that could make travelling less oppressive and stressful. Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Picture: Chait Goli/Pexels All that comes to mind when I think about Amsterdam, is legalised pot but as the world’s most liberal city, Amsterdam is one of the most LGBTQI+- friendly destinations in the world. Homosexuality in the gay capital of Europe was decriminalised back in the early 1800s, and continued to keep the spirit of freedom alive. Amsterdam is host to a number of LGBTQI+ events throughout the year. Reguliersdwars Straat, known as Amsterdam’s pink street, is one of the liveliest streets in Amsterdam with a number of gay-owned businesses, cafes and clubs. You will not miss it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reguliersdwarsstraat (@reguliers) Toronto, Canada Picture: Luis Ruiz/ Pexels According to queer travel safety experts Sher and Lyric Fergusson and academic researcher Eliot Assoudeh PhD, Canada was named the safest place for LGBTQI+ travellers to visit and is is one of the most politically active cities in the world in terms of gay rights. ‘’Homophobia has no borders. In these rapidly shifting times, it’s important for LGBTQI people travelling the world to better understand the cultures they are stepping into, the potential harms they face, and the resources available to ensure their confidence and safety,’’ it states in The LGBTQ+Travel safety guide.

Toronto is known for its vibrant gay community with a variety of gay-owned bars, clubs, and businesses and, hosts the Inside Out LGBT Film Festival. Make a stop at Woody’s and Crews & Tangos for a memorable experience. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Crews & Tangos (@crewsandtangos) Stockholm, Sweden Picture: Pixabay Stockholm is another popular destination for LGBTQI+ community. Patricia is one of the city’s biggest gay clubs and if you’re looking for something low-key, ABBA Museum is a must. Fashion lovers should visit Stockholm’s fashion district ‘Bibliotekstan’ where you can shop till you drop.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bibliotekstan (@bibliotekstan) Mykonos, Greece Picture: Efecan Efe/ Pexels Mykonos has quite a few gay establishments, hotels and beaches. You’re probably wondering what entails; there are beaches that are either gay exclusive or gay-friendly, making it the perfect city for the LGBTQI+ community. And of course, one has to have a drink, whether its a cocktail or mocktail, there are a number of popular gay bars, drag clubs and a plethora of gay events. Mykonos is romantic and gives tourists a balance of history, culture, entertainment and most importantly, love for everyone.