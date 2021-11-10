4 things that are a must do on a romantic trip to Paris

Paris has long held the reputation of one of the most romantic cities in the world. It’s not known as the city of love by accident – there's a very good reason for it. With travel restrictions having been eased by the French Government, it is now possible for fully vaccinated adults from South Africa to enter France with no test and quarantine restrictions.

With direct flights from South Africa to Paris with Air France, planning the picture-perfect romantic trip to Paris with your significant other has never been easier. Here are 4 things that will make you go “oh là là!” that you absolutely have to experience on your next trip to Paris. Go on a romantic walk around Montmartre

Montmartre, situated in the North of Paris, has something incredibly magical about it. So magical, in fact, that it has formed the backdrop of many Hollywood movies (think Midnight in Paris, Amèlie and Moulin Rouge, to name a few). Stunning restaurants, quaint bars and the most delicious crêperies can be found scattered throughout the winding, narrow and old streets of Montmartre. For some of the most breathtaking views of Paris, make your way up to the Sacré-Cœur church, which provides unrivalled views of Paris, with rooftops and sights as far as the eye can see.

Champagne tasting on a Seine River cruise If you and your significant other love a glass of bubbly, nothing beats a Champagne cruise along the River Seine – one of the most beautiful Rivers in the world. There are many different options of Champagne cruises to choose from that vary in length and cover all preferences. Looking for something short and sweet that will take you past some of Paris’s most spectacular sights as you sip on the best bubbly?

There’s a river cruise for that. Interested in a cruise that includes dinner, pairing some of France’s best gastronomy with Champagne? There’s a river cruise for that too. Plan a lovers picnic at Canal Saint-Martin The Canal Saint-Martin is both a waterway and a trending area of Paris, nestled between Gare du Nord and Republique in North-eastern Paris (in the 10th arrondissement).

There are plenty of beautiful places dotted throughout Canal Saint-Martin that make for the perfect spot to have a picnic with your significant other. Pack a blanket and picnic basket (or backpack) of fresh baguettes, French cheese, pain au chocolat & croissants, macarons, and all of your favourite French eats and treats; take a walk along the Canal Saint-Martin, and choose the spot that most tickles your fancy. A simple, cost-effective, and oh so romantic way to indulge in Paris.

Enjoy French cinema at Studio 28 Are you and your amour film buffs who adore a visit to the movies? If yes, you absolutely have to make a stop at Studio 28. Located on the Butte Montmartre (in the 18th arrondissement), Studio 28, a unique and independent cinema and entertainment venue, was first opened in 1928 and has been run by the same family since the 1940s.