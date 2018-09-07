Here are five destinations to visit via locomotive. Picture: Travelwire News

You can go exploring Europe on foot, by car, by bike and even on horseback. Discovering Europe by train is certainly the best and most pleasant way to enjoy the most beautiful scenery while relaxing. If you are looking for inspiration, here are our favourite destinations to discover in Europe by train.

Jungfraujoch, Switzerland

The Swiss are better than anyone else at rail travel, so make this your first destination. Jungfraujoch has the highest railway station in Europe, and travellers pass close to the Eiger, Jungfrau, and Monch mountains before the train dives into a stunning tunnel.

At the summit, 3454 metres above sea level, you’ll benefit from the incredible views of the Bernese Oberland and snow even in the height of summer. Definitely worth it!

Paris, France

Perhaps a bit cliché, but Europe’s two busiest stations are both located in Paris, making the city a must for every train enthusiast. Eurostar links Gare du Nord to London and the high-speed service makes a twin-centre city break quite a tempting opportunity.

Cruise along the Seine, see the Eiffel Tower and take in the view from Sacre Coeur before heading to St. Paul’s Cathedral and riding the London Eye! Oh and, don’t miss the changing of the guard at Buckingham Palace!

Venice, Italy

Nothing says elegance and luxury train travel like the Venice-Simplon-Orient Express. Go back in time to a glamorous age of train travel that has conquered the hearts of all the fortunate ones who have boarded the exquisite Art Deco carriages.

Madrid, Spain

Here’s the station that surpasses all others when it comes to greenery: Atocha Station. This station is close to being a botanical garden, as it features verdant palms and lush planting interspersed by platforms and commuters.

Get the high-speed AVE service and head to Sevilla and Cordoba to discover Moorish architecture, flower-adorned alleyways and, of course, late night flamenco!

Scotland

The Glenfinnan Railway viaduct and the famous steam train are famous and can be seen in many films. You will probably have seen it in the very popular Harry Potter film. Book your hotel in Glenfinnan and take a closer look at this magnificent viaduct.

Immortalize the passage of the Jacobite Steam Train, a precious souvenir of your trip to Scotland.

Supplied