5 reasons why you should visit Paris during the month of love









Paris is embraced as the world’s city of love. Picture: Supplied. Paris is embraced as the world’s city of love. With its picturesque views, vibrant arts and culture scene, famous landmarks and delicious food, Paris continues to be one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world, especially for couples. Here are five reasons why you should surprise your significant other with a trip to Paris during the month of love: Valentine’s Day is a big deal in Paris Much like the Christmas markets bring a festive feel to winter around Europe, Valentine’s Day is an experience in itself in Paris. Restaurants, hotels and other hotspots go all out ensuring you celebrate love in the most romantic way possible. Book a dinner cruise on the Seine, enjoy an unforgettable evening at one of Paris’ most popular cabaret shows or even pop the question under the Eiffel Tower and make this Valentine’s Day one to remember.

It’s easily accessible

Paris is one of the easiest European destinations to reach from South Africa. For example, Air France offers direct flights from Johannesburg and Cape Town to Paris. This means that the city of love can be reached by a daily flight from Johannesburg and four times per week from Cape Town.

It’s a foodie’s paradise

Food plays a big part in Paris’ romantic setting and if you’re a foodie, a trip to Paris is bound to awaken your senses. From fresh baguettes to French onion soup, perfectly cooked snails and indulging in decadent macarons or flaky croissants, Paris is a destination any culinary fanatic needs to tick off their list.

What makes the city even more special is its café culture which promotes romance as diners pair their meals with fine wine, a beautiful soundtrack and romantic setting.

Romantic activities are plenty

Paris seems almost tailormade to create magical moments between you and your loved one with a string of unforgettable activities to raise the romance in your relationship.

A trip up the Eiffel Tower gives you the best views of the city while a visit to Disneyland opens up the possibility of exploring your more adventurous side. You can visit the Louvre museum and see sculptures and paintings that were inspired by some of the world’s greatest love stories or simplify things by enjoying a pastry while listening to musicians play the accordion on the street or get lost in the city’s Tuileries Garden.

Shop up a storm

Coincidentally, Paris is also the fashion capital of the world and many high-end fashion brands have made the city their headquarters. The famous Golden Triangle of Paris, made up of the Champs Elysées, Avenue Georges V and Avenue Montaigne, has an array of stores which harbour the perfect gift options to spoil your loved one.

Sabbia Rosa, a boutique full of sensuous and very special lingerie, has become a famous stop for couples looking to celebrate their love and with an array of designer brands, diamond stores and everything in between.



