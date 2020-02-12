Paris is embraced as the world’s city of love. With its picturesque views, vibrant arts and culture scene, famous landmarks and delicious food, Paris continues to be one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world, especially for couples.
Here are five reasons why you should surprise your significant other with a trip to Paris during the month of love:
Valentine’s Day is a big deal in Paris
Much like the Christmas markets bring a festive feel to winter around Europe, Valentine’s Day is an experience in itself in Paris. Restaurants, hotels and other hotspots go all out ensuring you celebrate love in the most romantic way possible.
Book a dinner cruise on the Seine, enjoy an unforgettable evening at one of Paris’ most popular cabaret shows or even pop the question under the Eiffel Tower and make this Valentine’s Day one to remember.