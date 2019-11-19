According to GIVT Sky Ranking, these are the European airports to avoid









The GIVT Sky Ranking for Airports and Airlines Q3 2019 shared insight on the aviation industry. Picture Leon Lestrade. African News Agency. ( ANA ). Have you ever wondered which airline cancels the most flights, which airports have the biggest delays, or which countries have the highest risk of disrupted flights? If the answer to any of these questions is yes, read on. The GIVT Sky Ranking for Airports and Airlines Q3 2019 has been released. A statement by GIVT Sky Ranking revealed that 2019 has been a good year so far for airlines. It stated that flight numbers have increased by nearly 100 000 compared to the first three quarters of 2018 across Europe. While the number of flights has increased, the number of disrupted flights has decreased. Factors like fuel prices have dropped since 2018, pilot shortages have also been redressed by many airlines, and there have been far fewer industrial strikes have helped the situation. Budget airlines such as Ryanair and Wizz Air have made great strides with 25% less disruption than 2018. British Airways, on the other hand, experienced a 200% increase in disrupted flights compared to the same period last year.

The report revealed that most airlines performed well compared to Q3 2018, with low-cost carriers Ryanair, and Wizz Air leading the way on reducing disrupted flights, despite a UK Pilot’s strike at Ryanair and a baggage handler strike at Luton Airport, hitting both airlines.

Running costs have also had a big impact. Jet fuel prices were high all throughout 2018, according to the IATA the cost of a barrel of jet fuel was $94 in May 2018, around 50% higher than May 2017, and 17.5% more than the current cost of $80 per barrel[1].

Despite improving its services easyJet has actually climbed 3 places in the GIVT Sky Ranking. easyJet has recently announced higher profit expectations for 2019 than expected* mainly due to strike actions at competing airlines British Airways and Ryanair[2].

Europe airports

Madrid, Paris and Frankfurt are working well year on year to reduce flight disruption, while Munich and London Gatwick, and Heathrow’s problems are only growing, the report revealed.

However, all these extra flights are putting extra strain on existing infrastructure. Congested airports, and skies, and frequent trade disputes all have their cost. Recent air traffic control strikes in France, Belgium, Germany, Finland, and Italy have put extra pressure on all airlines, airports, and countries.

The biggest challenges currently face British airports. Disruptions at London Heathrow and Gatwick are up, and with the spectre of Brexit on the horizon, these are set only to increase.

Munich airport has risen from 11th to 5th place in the Official Airline Guide (OAG) annual world Megahubs Index. Currently, Munich offers 260 different destinations, but the expansion has come at a cost. Munich airport has risen 6 places in the GIVT Sky Ranking 10th place to 4th and nearly doubling their disrupted flights as compared to Q3 2018.

Britain's Thomas Cook, the world’s oldest travel company, was one of the biggest, and the repatriation of over 150,000 UK citizens by the government being called the largest European peacetime evacuation since Dunkirk.

Trade disputes, ground staff, baggage handler strikes, and air traffic controller actions all have their impact on disrupted flights.

Giacomo Alfiero GIVT Growth Operations Manager said

Lufthansa, Ryanair, British Airways, and Alitalia, have all gone on strike in the last few months, which led to thousands of disrupted flights, and millions of euro in potential compensation claims.