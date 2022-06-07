Afrikaans? Nope, this is the true test for Saffers in the UK

Look, it was bound to happen at some time. Days after news broke that Irish budget airline Ryanair made South African passport holders take a test in Afrikaans before boarding flights to the UK, some put their best foot forward at turning the discriminating mess into a humorous take.

Story continues below Advertisement

These are serious allegations against Ryanair, and rightly so, but in true South African style, we found a way to make ourselves laugh. When Kristia van Heerden posed her questions on Twitter in response to the Afrikaans quiz debacle, her post immediately blew up, and here’s why: Questions to confirm Saffer identity:

How many tomatoes are in an All Gold tomato sauce bottle?

What are Zoo cookies?

Who remembers Melrose? (Oh boy!)

What is load shedding?

What does SBWL mean?

Where can’t you touch someone: 1) their jacket 2) their bum 3) their studio

Story continues below Advertisement

Questions to confirm Saffer identity:



How many tomatoes are in an All Gold tomato sauce bottle?

What are Zoo cookies?

Who remembers Melrose? (Oh boy!)

What is load shedding?

What does SBWL mean?

Where can’t you touch someone:

1) their jacket

2) their bum

3) their studio — Kristia van Heerden (@kristiavh) June 6, 2022 The post gained more than 180 retweets and 860 likes and counting. But it’s the responses to her tweet that got the most laughs. Many asked their own series of questions while others wanted to know what SBWL meant.

Story continues below Advertisement

To answer the question, @113Ziba, explained: “In Xhosa tall: Andisabaweli. Twitter slang: SBWL. It only means craving for something!” Check out the funniest responses below:

Story continues below Advertisement

I was just reminded of 36shhhh 😂😂😂 — Naledi (@nalspu) June 6, 2022 Our 5 year old always says in astonishment “but you said now!” after I said now-now or “just now”😂😂😂 — LerumoSpear (@LerumoSpear) June 7, 2022 😂 Ah damn you beat me to it — Thariax Andre (@Thariax) June 6, 2022

Like a boarding pass. — Madeleen Botha (@MadeleenBotha01) June 6, 2022 And of course if you’re old you have to know who the twofisted one is. — Patricia Smith (@PaddyMay) June 7, 2022 Surprisingly, there were those who admitted they’d fail Van Heerden’s test.