Airbnb Heritage Tour seeks 6 travellers for epic railway adventure across Europe - and you could be one of them

To shine a spotlight on the resurgence of train travel in Europe, Airbnb is partnering with Interrail, an all-in-one European train Pass on its 50th anniversary, to offer six friends the opportunity to embark on an epic slow travel journey connecting remarkable historic homes across the continent. The owners of the historic homes on the Airbnb Heritage Tour are trying to showcase these homes by breathing life back into the majestic buildings.

This is also bookable under Airbnb’s new historical homes category which now offers travellers an easier way to search for almost 20 000 heritage buildings in the UK, Spain, France, Germany and Italy. This new category, combined with a brand new Itinerary curated by Interrail, makes it easy to create your own heritage tour of Europe by train. The bespoke itinerary connects different areas of Europe that offer the best choice of historical homes available on Airbnb. The journey

The first stop begins August 31 - September 3 in London. Climb aboard at Paddington Station and wind your way to the historic city of Bath where host Sophie will welcome you and your five friends to her magnificent baronial-style 19th century mansion surrounded by a classic English garden and manicured lawns. The first stop will be at a baronial-style 19th-century mansion. Picture: Supplied The second stop is at Saint-Georges-sur-Cher, France, Sepptember 3-6. You will pass through charming towns and cities along the way before arriving at Chissay-en-Touraine, where retired naval officer Pierre will welcome you to a gorgeous château which has been in his wife’s family for close to 50 years. Saint-Georges-sur-Cher, France. Picture: Supplied The third historic home visit will be to Sant Pere de Ribes, Spain. It will be a romantic train journey to Spain and you will be whisked through the south of France, staying over in gastro paradise Montpellier for a night of good food and wine.

After your tummies have been filled with fabulous fare, the journey continues south to your home for three nights: a 250-year-old Catalan manor just outside Barcelona, where you will be hosted by Aleksandra, originally from Slovenia, but passionate about Spain and Spanish culture. Sant Pere de Ribes, Spain. Picture: Supplied After three nights in the sun-drenched Catalan villa, the slow travel railway adventure will take you and your friends along the Côte d’Azur, before arriving at the ancient city of Lucca in Tuscany from September 10-14. There, you will be greeted by David, host ost of a magnificent 400-year-old villa. According to David, guests shouldn’t miss the secret garden behind his house, with a fountain and fabulous pool.

City of Lucca in Tuscany. Picture: Supplied For the final stretch of the journey, from September 14-18, you will voyage north over the Italian Alps, passing through Austria and Bavaria, stopping over for one night to explore the baroque and beer-loving city of Munich. You will then travel from Munich to the Baltic coast, where hotelier Kevin, his opera director partner Till, and their dog Lucky will be waiting to welcome you to their charming 19th-century castle. Behren-Lübchin, Germany. Picture: Supplied How to enter

Eligible applicants with an Airbnb account may apply here before July 2 at 11.59pm CET, by telling us why you and your friends would be the perfect travel group for this adventure. Please describe who you’d like to bring with you and tell us about your passion for adventure, interest in cultural heritage, and willingness to share your experience with the wider world. Applicants must be aged 18 or over and may enter only once. Up to five companions (aged over 18) may join the selected applicant. All terms and conditions of the contest, and the itinerary for the Airbnb Heritage Tour, are available at www.airbnb.com/airbnbheritagetour.