Airbnb launches free stays for covid-19 medical professionals in Italy
Airbnb launched Airbnb for Doctors and Nurses, a pilot programme to help medical professionals in Italy access free accommodation provided by hosts, as they fight the unprecedented coronavirus outbreak.
The Airbnb community has a long history of providing accommodation to those in need when the worst happens, whether it is from floods or earthquakes.
Airbnb will cover the cost of fees associated with the stays for up to two months.
Airbnb is also partnering with a local host organisation – OspitaMI – to oversee the bookings process. It will help to match medical professionals to appropriate accommodation provided by hosts while providing all necessary support to both parties.
Giacomo Trovato, General Manager for Airbnb in Italy, said Airbnb made it a priority to work with the Airbnb community to provide support.
“We are encouraging medical professionals in need of a place to stay and hosts who can offer entire home accommodation for free to visit our site. If we work together to help get medics to where they are most urgently needed.
“We want to thank medical professionals everywhere who are fighting the outbreak and join with the Airbnb community to help support them in these difficult times. We will constantly monitor the impact of this initiative and see if learnings can be applied to other markets,” he said.
How it works
- Any medical professional in need of accommodation as they fight the coronavirus outbreak should visit airbnb.it/medicieinfermieri and provide their details. A member of the host organisation OspitaMI will contact you and help match you to accommodation provided by hosts. The accommodation will be completely free to you for up to 2 months.
- Hosts that can offer entire homes for free to medical professionals in need of a place to stay should also visit airbnb.it/medicieinfermieri and provide their details. A member of the host organization OspitaMI will contact you when your accommodation is requested by a medical professional and will guide you through the process to get a full reimbursement by Airbnb.