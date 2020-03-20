Airbnb launches free stays for covid-19 medical professionals in Italy

Airbnb launched Airbnb for Doctors and Nurses, a pilot programme to help medical professionals in Italy access free accommodation provided by hosts, as they fight the unprecedented coronavirus outbreak.

The Airbnb community has a long history of providing accommodation to those in need when the worst happens, whether it is from floods or earthquakes.

Airbnb will cover the cost of fees associated with the stays for up to two months.

Airbnb is also partnering with a local host organisation – OspitaMI – to oversee the bookings process. It will help to match medical professionals to appropriate accommodation provided by hosts while providing all necessary support to both parties.

Giacomo Trovato, General Manager for Airbnb in Italy, said Airbnb made it a priority to work with the Airbnb community to provide support.