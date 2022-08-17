Amsterdam Schiphol Airport to compensate passengers for missed flights due to queues

One of the busiest airports in Europe, Schiphol has offered to compensate passengers who missed their flights due to the overcrowded airport lines at check-in between April 23 and August 11. The Dutch airport announced that passengers who incurred unexpected expenditure due to missing their flights would be given all their cash back – but only upon providing proof.

Related Video: Their claim will only be valid if they are able to provide either a parking ticket with time of entry, proof of check-out at the train station, a photo with time stamp or a WhatsApp message. “We understand the inconvenience caused by your missed flight and by the extra costs you incurred as a result of the security check queues at Schiphol,” the airport said.

Passengers who had booked flights departing from Schiphol between April 23 and August 11 are eligible for the compensation, if they arrived at the airport at the time specified by their airline, missed their flight “as a result of the unprecedented waiting times at security”, and incurred costs that aren’t being reimbursed by another party. Passengers will be able to claim for compensation for a replacement flight, including transport back to Schiphol or to another airport if applicable. They can also claim for travel to their specific destinations by an alternative mode of transport, and if they had to book accommodation near or at the airport, this will also be paid for.

Compensation for non-refundable accommodation, transport and activities at their missed destination will also be on the cards. Post-Covid high volumes of airport traffic have slowed the airport security check-in due to a low staff compliment. Schiphol said it hasn’t been possible to have sufficient security staff available over the past weeks and months, causing huge lines for security.

“The current special situation is due to exceptional circumstances for which Schiphol is not to blame,” it added. The airport urged passengers to arrive four hours before their flight in an effort to cut congestion as it has flights to about 300 destinations. Read the latest issue of IOL Travel digital magazine here.