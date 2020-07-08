Angry Cornwall locals tell visitors to 'turn around and f*** off’

London - Rising concern that the West Country in the UK has opened its doors to visitors too soon has seen locals hold up an offensive sign telling tourists to ‘turn around and f*** off’.

The 6ft (about 1.8m) banner was paraded by three people on an A30 bridge at Bodmin, Cornwall, as holidaymakers began to arrive on Saturday morning. And in Dawlish, Devon, someone dressed as the Grim Reaper held up an ironic "Welcome Holidaymakers" sign.

The return of tourist trade has been welcomed by many struggling businesses, but other locals feel the flood of visitors – 80 000 were expected in Cornwall at the weekend – could spread the coronavirus.

Malcolm Bell, head of Visit Cornwall, called the Bodmin sign "offensive and unforgivable" and said tourists were welcome. "We are battling to save thousands of jobs," he warned,