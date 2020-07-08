Angry Cornwall locals tell visitors to 'turn around and f*** off’
London - Rising concern that the West Country in the UK has opened its doors to visitors too soon has seen locals hold up an offensive sign telling tourists to ‘turn around and f*** off’.
The 6ft (about 1.8m) banner was paraded by three people on an A30 bridge at Bodmin, Cornwall, as holidaymakers began to arrive on Saturday morning. And in Dawlish, Devon, someone dressed as the Grim Reaper held up an ironic "Welcome Holidaymakers" sign.
The return of tourist trade has been welcomed by many struggling businesses, but other locals feel the flood of visitors – 80 000 were expected in Cornwall at the weekend – could spread the coronavirus.
Malcolm Bell, head of Visit Cornwall, called the Bodmin sign "offensive and unforgivable" and said tourists were welcome. "We are battling to save thousands of jobs," he warned,
Josh Rapley of Falmouth’s Yallah Coffee Roasters cafe, said trade had increased threefold over the previous weekend.
View this post on Instagram
Padstow’s decent. It’s quaint, and is definitely one of the more upmarket British seaside towns. Rick Stein has a couple of restaurants here, there were a few people strolling around in hunter wellies IN FUCKING JULY, and I heard a gilet wearing father tell his son, Archie, not to feed the seagulls his pheasant flavoured kettle chips. . Those seagulls are on another level of aggression here.They congregate in packs, preying upon the vulnerable. If you’re elderly and in a mobility scooter eating lemon curd flavoured ice cream, they will find you, and they will kill you. . I grabbed something the seagulls couldn’t give two shits about, in beer. A long time admirer of their branding, I thought I’d give @padstowbrewingco my first try with an 11% Imperial Smoked Stout and a 6.8% NEIPA. . Oh great, my car is covered in lemon curd seagull shit. Laters Padstow. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #cornwall #padstowbrewingco #craftbeerporn #craftbeerlover #beeroftheday #beertography #craftnotcrap #instabeer #beerme #beerlover #cornish #beergeek #drinkcraft #beer #padstow #beertime #beerstagram #craftbeernerd #beersofinstagram #beersnob #craftbeer #hophead #beeradvocate #craftbeerlife
A post shared by Ed Holton (@justaswiftone) on
He added: "There is definitely an air of anxiety from people who live here and work here, but there is also a real need for it."Daily Mail