Russia is home to the happiest tourists. Picture: Supplied

As the world cup continues in the home of the Red Square, it has emerged from a new report that Russian tourists are the world’s happiest tourists.



According to a report from Rewardexpert.com, which reviews airline and travel rewards credit cards, Russian’s are not the most easygoing because they hand out the most four or five-star reviews but because they are the least likely to leave one or two-star reviews.





Russia took first place for being home to the world’s happiest tourists. Five-star reviews made up an impressively high 46.16 percent of 70,775 reviews, but this alone would only have had Russia ranked sixth place.





Even including the 36.61 percent of reviews with four-star ratings, for a total 82.77 percent positive reviews, it wasn’t quite enough for Russia to rank number one.





What put Russia over the top was the fact that it ranked dead last for grumpy, one and two-star reviews, with a shockingly low 4.99 percent of reviews that rated their stay one or two stars.



