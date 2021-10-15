Boo! These are UK's most paranormal locations

Want to know where in the UK you can look for all things spooky? Well, the folks at PsychicWorld.com have mapped out the UK's most paranormal locations ahead of Halloween, and the results will send shivers down your spine (okay, it may not, but you know where we are heading with this, right?). The data collated from various reputable paranormal and cryptozoological databases, showed that there were around 12 157 known paranormal sightings across the UK, with each of the 59 county boundaries analysed accumulating an average of 196 reports.

The counties were ranked in accordance with the total number of paranormal sightings recorded. The results revealed that Yorkshire has the strongest paranormal presence, with 790 spooky sightings. With a history spanning 10 000 years, the county is famed for being home to the ‘Ghosts of the Greatest Longevity’, and is the first city in Europe to host ghost walks.

In second position is Greater London with 685 paranormal sightings, and in third place is Lancashire, famous for Witches and Baggots, with 529 paranormal sightings. Also on the list were Essex (499 sightings), Sussex (438 sightings) and Dorset (433 sightings). Rutland has the fewest paranormal sightings, with only six reported.

The mapping also found that haunting manifestation, phantom horse-riders and legends of folklore are the most prevalent types of paranormal activity in the UK. These sightings account for 59% of all UK reports with 7,185 known haunting manifestations across 59 counties. Phantom Horses and Riders (526 sightings), Legends of Folklore (443 sightings), Headless Ghosts (366 sightings) and Shucks and Hell Hounds (363 sightings) are among the most prevalent paranormal sightings.