Calling all singles - these are the top 5 European cities where you can meet millionaires

Two singles enjoying a drink at the bar. Picture: Pexels

Published 2h ago

When it comes to finding the one, people will exhaust all means to make the perfect match.

For singles there are a plethora of dating sites and places where you can strategically place yourself to meet “like minded” individuals and hopefully end up cuffed.

We’ve heard plenty of success stories about people travelling and meeting their soulmate which comes as no surprise as travel opens the door to meeting new people.

Relationship coaches, dating experts and dating sites such as Tinder, Hinge, Bumble, Raya and MillionaireMatch.com, all claim to help those on the quest for love to navigate the dating space.

According to dating site MillionaireMatch.com, once you've achieved a certain level of success, it can be difficult to find someone who is interested in you for who you are and not what you have.

So here are the top five European cities where singles can meet millionaires, according to MillionaireMatch, an exclusive dating site for singles who are serious about finding their soulmate.

Monaco

A stunning view of Monaco city’s harbour. Picture: Pexels

According to CNN Travel, the number of millionaires and billionaires residing in Monaco is on the rise. The city state has a population of around 38 000, and just under seven in 10 of those people are millionaires, according to a report by property consultants Knight Frank, with at least 199 holding assets of $30 million.

Zurich, Switzerland

Private bank UBS in Zurich. Picture: Pexels

Zurich is on the top 20 list of the World’s Wealthiest Cities, according to Henley & Partners. The city is a global centre for finance and banking. The Canton of Zurich is home to 105 100 millionaires, a figure that includes 258 centi-millionaires and 12 billionaires. Private banks, Credit Suisse, Julius Baer, and UBS are all head quartered in the city.

Geneva, Switzerland

Lake Geneva, Switzerland. Picture: Pexels

Seems like Switzerland is the home of millionaires with another city where the probability of meeting a millionaire is high. A study by Henley & Partners found that 18% of Geneva’s residents are classed as having a “high-net-worth”, a figure only surpassed by Monaco where 44% of residents have a high net worth. The study found that Geneva has 90 300 millionaires, 345 centi-millionaires, and 16 billionaires.

London, United Kingdom

Big Ben and London Bridge. Picture: Pexels

London is known as a hub for the super-rich. According to property consultants Frank Knight, Nearly 875 000 Londoners are dollar millionaires denoting assets worth more than £720 000, according to an annual study of the fortunes of the world’s wealthiest people.

Oslo, Norway

Oslo city’s skyline. Picture: Pexels

According to the numbers from Credit Suisse, Norway has 236 023 millionaires with 5.6% of the population being wealthy. Oslo is the capital of Norway and the a hub of Norwegian trade, banking, industry and shipping.

So when it comes to dating this year, do the right thing, choose wisely.

