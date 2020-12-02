‘Car-thartic’ new travel experience lets you demolish cars with 56-ton battle tank

Let's face it, 2020 has been a tough year for everyone. Thankfully, if you find yourself in Northamptonshire in the UK, you can let off steam. The new ‘destruction therapy’ service launched by Scrap Car Comparison gives customers the chance to unleash all of their pent up rage by destroying scrap cars with shotguns and a heavy-duty armoured tank. The Rage Yard experience has been launched as a means to help people safely release all their internal tension built up over the year in what people call 'destruction therapy'. The Rage Yard experience takes place outdoors in the fields of Northamptonshire, where a scrap car emblazoned with the number 2020 awaits you. Customers will first use shotguns to fire at the 2020 scrap cars before taking to the cockpit of a souped-up Chieftan battle tank to obliterate the cars.

Dan Gick, Managing Director at Scrap Car Comparison said they wanted to offer customers a way to release all the stress that this year has bought into their lives.

"We thought as the year draws to a close, what better way to unleash all your 2020 angst than by taking it out on scrap cars. Our Rage Yard experience provides you with the chance to (safely) shoot scrap cars, before trampling over them in a huge armoured tank.

“The cars are heading to the scrap heap anyway, so after the year we’ve all had, it made sense to offer this exhilarating experience that should help people let go of their built-up frustrations from 2020 and in turn, feel a bit more calm and serene as we enter the new year," said Gick.

Chartered psychologist Dr Samia Latif said certain individuals find that relieving tension in an overt physical manner is much more therapeutic and a form of stress relief that works better for them.

Destruction therapy allows people to relieve stress within a controlled environment.

This year, some people have been overwhelmed with stress and tension and the type of destruction therapy offered by the Rage Yard experience may be an ideal way to release stress for those who have not benefited from other therapeutic strategies that have been recommended for them, and who are more inclined to need physical exertion at greater levels than the knitting needle or paintbrush!”

Travellers will pay £20.20 (R413) for the experience.