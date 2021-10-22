Chasing terminals with Nomzamo Mbatha: The star’s new Instagram travel page is goals

South African actress and presenter Nomzamo Mbatha is the latest celebrity to create an Instagram account to document her travels. A few months ago, actress Khanyi Mbau started her travel page, @mbaureloadedglobal, which offers an exclusive look at her travels.

Now Mbatha, who recently featured in the Coming 2 America sequel, is sharing a glimpse of her travels on a new page. She shared with her 4 million followers that her new page is her “scrapbook spam page for everything I’ll be getting up to”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chasing Terminals 🛫✈️🚝 (@thislittlelife) The award-winning star is currently on a solo backpacking adventure in Europe and intends to document every detail of her trip.

Called @thislittlelife, Mbatha’s first post gives a glimpse into the new page. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chasing Terminals 🛫✈️🚝 (@thislittlelife) “Chasing waterfalls, sunrises, sunsets, mountains, hilltops, valleys, oceans, terminals and and and. Opened this page because I want to have a place that I can share my little life and to look back on the many things I’ve seen and the many places of the world that have held me. “This Is Real Life :)It will not be curated. It will not look or be perfect… because well, this little life isn’t. 💛”

The Isibaya star snapped pictures of Seville in Spain, known for its flamenco dancing and architecture. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chasing Terminals 🛫✈️🚝 (@thislittlelife) Mbatha also captured a series of images of a 5-star hotel, Hotel Alfonso XIII, a Luxury Collection Hotel, from the lobby and courtyard to what looks like her suite’s bathroom. She also shared some snaps of herself flying first class.