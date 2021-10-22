Chasing terminals with Nomzamo Mbatha: The star’s new Instagram travel page is goals
South African actress and presenter Nomzamo Mbatha is the latest celebrity to create an Instagram account to document her travels.
A few months ago, actress Khanyi Mbau started her travel page, @mbaureloadedglobal, which offers an exclusive look at her travels.
Now Mbatha, who recently featured in the Coming 2 America sequel, is sharing a glimpse of her travels on a new page.
She shared with her 4 million followers that her new page is her “scrapbook spam page for everything I’ll be getting up to”.
The award-winning star is currently on a solo backpacking adventure in Europe and intends to document every detail of her trip.
Called @thislittlelife, Mbatha’s first post gives a glimpse into the new page.
“Chasing waterfalls, sunrises, sunsets, mountains, hilltops, valleys, oceans, terminals and and and. Opened this page because I want to have a place that I can share my little life and to look back on the many things I’ve seen and the many places of the world that have held me.
“This Is Real Life :)It will not be curated. It will not look or be perfect… because well, this little life isn’t. 💛”
The Isibaya star snapped pictures of Seville in Spain, known for its flamenco dancing and architecture.
Mbatha also captured a series of images of a 5-star hotel, Hotel Alfonso XIII, a Luxury Collection Hotel, from the lobby and courtyard to what looks like her suite’s bathroom.
She also shared some snaps of herself flying first class.
Last year, just before the pandemic, she treated her mom to her first international holiday in Istanbul. She said it was her childhood dream to take her mom on a holiday.
