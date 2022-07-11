Ciara and Russell Wilson celebrate 6th wedding anniversary in Italy

American singer Ciara and her football quarterback husband Russell Wilson are currently in Italy for their 6th wedding anniversary, and they are setting relationship goals. The New York Post reported that while they were on a boat ride on Lake Como on Tuesday, Ciara was spotted popping her husband’s pimple.

The pair have been having lots of fun lately, from attending Wimbledon last week to cheering on Lewis Hamilton at the Formula One race in France last month. On their anniversary (July 6) the mother of three shared a video highlighting some of the best memories with her husband, with a sweet caption. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) “Doing life with you has been everything I’ve hoped for, dreamt of, and more. It’s the best feeling in the world waking up to you every day. I’m a better woman because of you. There is absolutely nothing I wouldn’t do for you. Happy Anniversary Mi Amore. My Best Friend. I love you so much @DangeRussWilson God is Good! Year 6. Forever to Go.”

Wilson replied to his wife’s post by pouring his heart out. “Mrs Wilson. You have filled my heart with joy since the moment I met you. Loving you and Future, Sienna, and Win is the greatest blessing and gift ever. Cheers to Year 6. Cheers to Love. Cheers to Us. Mi Amore.” The couple married in 2016 at a secret wedding at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England.