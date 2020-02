Couples stay for free at this hotel if women propose on Leap Day









Hotel Rangá is offering women a free one-night stay if they ask their significant other to marry them on Leap Day. Picture: Hotel Rangá/Instagram. Tired of waiting for your boyfriend to propose? Well, now is your chance to pop the question on Leap Day, February 29. And to sweeten the deal, Hotel Rangá is offering women a free one-night stay if they ask their significant other to marry them on Leap Day. The 4-star hotel provides the idyllic setting to say "I do". According to the Metro, the hotel will offer the couple complimentary breakfast, chocolate-covered strawberries, and a bottle of bubbly to get you in the spirit of love.

The hotel recommends you do it on night one so you have more to do as an engaged couple. Like, for instance, stargazing, taking a dip in local hot spring, riding an Icelandic horse or drive a buggy on a black sand beach.

At the hotel, guests can get cosy at the three outdoor hot tubs, which are located at the riverside of the hotel and are open every day. Or they can enjoy a hot drink while stargazing or marvelling at the Northern Lights.

Eyrún Aníta Gylfadóttir, the hotel’s marketing manager, told Travel + Leisure that Iceland is a big champion of women.

He told the publication: “We love that Leap Year has this tradition where it's good luck for ladies to propose marriage on this day. We wanted to empower women to have the courage to take the lead not only on Leap Day, but every day, and celebrate them for it.”

He said the hotel was the ideal place to pop the question as it was located in a stunning location.