Visitors inspect constructions of a former Soviet Union over-the-horizon (OTH) radar system "Duga" near the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, near Chernobyl. Picture: Reuters

Tourists are no longer satisfied with visiting the required tourist haunts. No, they want excitement, drama and intrigue. That's why disaster tourism, or dark tourism, is on the rise. In Chernobyl's case, post-radioactive tourism is booming. "The accident at the Chernobyl power plant in 1986 was the worst nuclear disaster in history. So what’s it like there today? Is it deadly silent? On the contrary. Thousands of tourists flock to the scene of the catastrophe every year," mentioned documentary makers DW Documentary.

The team did a 25-minute clip on the now-ghost town. Although the area has been cleared of radioactive materials, there is still a slight chance of contamination. But this hasn't stopped tourists from heading there, especially since the start of new TV series 'Chernobyl'.

"Tour organisers insist the area has been extensively cleaned up in the last few decades, so a brief stay shouldn’t pose any risk, but some areas are still heavily contaminated," said DW Documentary.