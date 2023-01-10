‘Emily in Paris’ sparks increase in Paris holidays

The well-known Netflix series “Emily in Paris” clearly inspired tourists to visit the city of love. According to Google search analysis, conducted by NewCasinos.com indicates, “Paris holidays” has seen a massive increase in the UK, with a whopping 161% since the series aired on December 21.

According to Tom’s guide report, “Emily in Paris” is one of Netflix’ biggest hits since it aired in 2020, ‘’Netflix said it was their most popular comedy of that year, seen by 58 million households in the first month.’’ The character in series, named Emily Cooper, lives a lavish life where she explores various glamorous locations in Paris, including; de Valois, Palais Galliera, and Parcs des Buttes-Chaumont, and these are but a few of them. It’s understandable as to why the Brits are so influenced by the series, Paris is known for its majestic, historical and authentic features, which totally gives you an eye-gasm just by looking at imagery.