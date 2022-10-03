EU tightens visa rules for Russians

Brussels – The European Commission has urged the member states of the European Union (EU) to tighten their visa procedures and heighten border checks for Russian citizens. On Friday, European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson said the guidelines were in response to the recent escalation in Moscow's war against Ukraine, reports Xinhua news agency.

“The EU will protect itself and our citizens. We are making sure to have a coherent and united approach at EU external borders vis-a-vis Russian citizens and also when it comes to applying strict rules on issuing short-stay visas for Russian citizens,” she said. Under the new rules, the EU member states should apply “stricter assessments” and security checks when they issue visas to Russian citizens. They should also apply a strict approach when assessing the justification of the journey and the validity of visas, irrespective of the issuing member state.

She said the member states should not accept Schengen visa applications from citizens of Russia who were present in a third country for short stays or in transit. Johansson explained that exceptions could be made in cases of hardship and for humanitarian reasons, such as family visits prompted by the sudden serious illness of a relative living in the EU, dissidents, or human rights defenders.

On similar lines, Finland on Thursday banned Russian citizens travelling with tourist visas from entering or transiting the country. The Finnish government said the move aims to "completely prevent Russian tourism".

