Europe seeks to make travel easier for the fully vaccinated

European Union countries are trying to reach agreement on ways to ease pandemic travel restrictions within and into the bloc as leaders work to boost Covid-19 vaccination levels.

One option under discussion ahead of a two-day EU summit in Brussels is a plan to effectively scrap the traffic-light system of green and red areas in the bloc that has been used to govern travel rules and instead allow anyone who has been vaccinated to travel freely, according to a European Commission informal proposal seen by Bloomberg.

The plan would rely on the use of the widely adopted EU digital Covid passports, which have allowed travellers to cross borders without tests or quarantines since the summer if they can show they've been fully inoculated or recovered from the virus. Travellers without a Covid pass could be required to undergo tests after arriving in their destination.

"Given the very sizeable impact on the exercise of free movement, persons travelling within the EU should in principle no longer be required to quarantine save for very exceptional situations (e.g. new variants of concern)," the European Commission proposal says.