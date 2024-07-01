Eurostar sees huge rise in bookings for it’s ‘Golden Train’ ahead of the Paris Olympics

Eurostar has unveiled its first-ever Golden Train in celebration of the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. With less than a month to go before the Paris Olympic Games commence, Eurostar inaugurated its "Golden Train" last week.

The Golden Trains, decorated in honour of the athletes, will transport competitors and customers to and from Paris throughout the Games, with 160 Eurostar trains carrying 2 000 athletes and staff from various Olympic and Paralympic teams. Between July and September, two million customers are expected to travel to the Games via Eurostar’s high-speed service, with peak travel days aligning with the opening and closing ceremonies of the Olympics from July 25-27 and August 10-12. Eurostar has seen a 20% rise in bookings between Belgium and Paris compared to summer 2023.

Across its entire network, the increase in day-trip bookings is up by 50%. The company has adapted its timetables as a result, with trains leaving earlier in the morning and returning later than usual. Thanks to this revised timetable tickets are still available, Eurostar said. To cope with the passenger influx, the high-speed train operator has increased its capacity between Brussels and Paris by 35%. Eurostar will also add up to eight more services between London and Paris on peak Olympic days. This increase means more tickets are now still available.