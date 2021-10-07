Everything South Africans should know about booking flights to The Netherlands

Fully vaccinated travellers from South Africa are allowed to enter The Netherlands with no testing or quarantine restrictions. All they need to do is provide proof of vaccination and a health form upon departure and arrival. Visa requirements still apply if travelling on a South African passport.

According to the Dutch government, travellers are deemed fully vaccinated 14 days after receiving their second dose of a two-dose vaccine approved by the EMA or that falls under the WHO emergency listing or 28 days after receiving the single-dose Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine. Or 14 days after receiving one dose of any of these vaccines after a coronavirus infection less than six months before vaccination. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines shares some tips to keep in mind when planning your Dutch getaway: Keep your vaccination card close by

Make sure your vaccination card is always on you. You will need to show proof of vaccination before you board the flight and may require it during your trip. While you will need your original vaccination card during your trip, carrying some extra copies of the card in your luggage and having a photo of it on your phone is a great idea as well. Digital vaccine certificates have just been launched and can be obtained at https://vaccine.certificate.health.gov.za/ Unvaccinated travellers will unfortunately not be granted entry into the country, but this will be reviewed on a case-to-case basis. These exceptions are stipulated by the Dutch government and can be found on their website. What vaccines are accepted: Pfizer/Comirnaty, Moderna, AstraZeneca/Vaxzevria/Covishield, Janssen.

At the destination While vaccinated tourists are now welcome in the Netherlands, there are other Covid-19 restrictions still in place. While wearing a mask outdoors is no longer mandated and the curfew has been lifted, masks are still needed in public indoor spaces, on public transportation, in taxis and on ride-hailing vehicles. Tourists are encouraged to keep an eye out for signs around the country about masks and limits to the number of patrons allowed inside a particular area. The return process