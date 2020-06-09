Explore Italy from the comfort of your home
Virtual travel has risen during Covid-19, and many have been exploring the world from the comfort of their homes. Now, you can explore Italy and the rest of the world with a click of a button.
The "Italy Virtual Tours – Italia Tour Virtuali" project is managed by the "Network Virtual Reality – Network Realtà Virtuale" brand, which offers virtual, augmented and mixed reality and 360° panoramic technology through photos, videos and virtual tours.
The free virtual tour showcases some of the top cities, museums, churches, historic and memorial places, squares, parks, exhibitions, territory and nature, tourist areas, excursions, relaxation, entertainment, commercial establishments, entertainment, art, culture and much in Italy.
Travellers can also opt to choose the Virtual Tours World option for other destinations.
The website is the result of the best-known places on Google and the internet. Among the navigable options, there are scenarios of seas and lakes with crystal clear waters, dormant volcanoes or verdant peaks housed in national parks.
In the online exhibition, which will also shortly be divided into categories and interests, there are playgrounds such as Gardaland with some of its main attractions designed to entertain the little ones.
Of the many Italians who use the portal, one said: "I spend at least half an hour a day daydreaming about goals and dreaming of reaching them. Not being able to leave the house, I go out virtually, this is a way to amuse myself and I am also marking the places that I like best because I will choose the next travel destinations when all this is over.”
Start the tour here.