Explore Italy from the comfort of your home

Virtual travel has risen during Covid-19, and many have been exploring the world from the comfort of their homes. Now, you can explore Italy and the rest of the world with a click of a button.

The "Italy Virtual Tours – Italia Tour Virtuali" project is managed by the "Network Virtual Reality – Network Realtà Virtuale" brand, which offers virtual, augmented and mixed reality and 360° panoramic technology through photos, videos and virtual tours.

The free virtual tour showcases some of the top cities, museums, churches, historic and memorial places, squares, parks, exhibitions, territory and nature, tourist areas, excursions, relaxation, entertainment, commercial establishments, entertainment, art, culture and much in Italy.

Travellers can also opt to choose the Virtual Tours World option for other destinations.

The website is the result of the best-known places on Google and the internet. Among the navigable options, there are scenarios of seas and lakes with crystal clear waters, dormant volcanoes or verdant peaks housed in national parks.