‘Fan travel’ packages for soccer enthusiasts around the world

Qatar Airways is celebrating its role as official fan travel Packages Partner of Paris Saint-Germain by launching all-inclusive packages for fans to attend any 2022-23 season home match live at the Parc des Princes stadium. The flexible and personalised packages allow fans to book their complete trip, including guaranteed match tickets, hotel accommodation and return flights all in one place, with no minimum stay. For global and GCC fans who have already booked their flight to Paris, Qatar Airways is offering additional packages, which include hotel accommodation and match day tickets only.

Story continues below Advertisement

Qatar Airways was named the team’s official airline partner in 2020 and most recently became the Official Jersey Partner in June 2022, with the logo of the World’s Best Airline now featured on the front of the iconic Rouge & Blue shirt. “We are proud to be backing the French league champions, Paris Saint-Germain, who are in for an exciting season ahead. They have a passionate global fan base, and we look forward to flying their overseas supporters to Paris for an unforgettable trip,” said Qatar Airways group chief executive Akbar Al Baker. With 47 major trophies across all competitions, Paris Saint-Germain is an iconic global club that transcends sport and incorporates the worlds of entertainment and fashion to be positioned as a leading sporting and lifestyle brand. The Parc des Princes is home to the French champions who have won the ‘Ligue 1’ title 10 times and are one of three clubs in Europe to reach the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League every season since 2012.