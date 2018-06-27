Tomorrowland Festival in Belgium. Picture: Tomorrowland



While the Southern hemisphere deals with the unpredictable winter, the northern hemisphere deals with the unpredictable summer, but the summer season usually calls for insanely fun festivals across Europe and we have seven great festivals to check out if ever you are in the northern continent.

1. Festival du Bout du Monde - France





This year sees the 15th anniversary of the Festival du Bout du Monde (translation: Land's End festival), which is held in the Crozon Peninsula. The festival takes place over three days (August 15-18), and is so popular that it even has a pre-festival which takes place from the 5th to the 8th of August.





The Festival du Bout du Monde is a family-friendly cultural and musical festival which allows attendees to bring their picnic baskets and blankets while being treated by some of the best acts from France and other French-speaking and English speaking nations. Genres at the festival include electronic, jazz and pop music. Tickets start at R 1200.

Le Festival du Bout du Monde, France. Picture: Supplied

2. Tomorrowland - Belgium

Tomorrowland is a very popular music festival that celebrates unity through the power of music. The festival is held over two weekends in Boom, Belgium and features DJs and artists in deep house, trance, electronic and psychedelic music across a whole plot of land.





Tomorrowland is considered an electronic paradise away from society with its own features that include spas, camping (or 'glamping') spots, amusement parks and more than three stages for music.





Tickets for the event range from day passes to weekend passes - and are based on packages which include accommodation- and start at R4 440.

Tomorrowland Festival in Belgium. Picture: Tomorrowland

3. Lovebox festival - England





The Lovebox festival is one of those festivals where one gets the best of different music genres, with the likes of R&B, hip-hop, electronic and pop music all being one stage. Lovebox falls under the highly anticipated festivals of the summer not only for the United Kingdom but also for Europe, especially with the absence of the hot Glastonbury festival this year.





The festival happens over two days, and this year the festival is set to take place in Gunnersbury Park, London. Popular features apart from the music includes a roller disco area for festival goers. Tickets for the festival start from R 887.

The Lovebox Festival, England. Picture: Supplied

4. Rock in Roma - Rome, Italy





Rock in Roma (formerly known as RockingRoma) is a rock music festival that takes place over two weeks in the capital of Italy. The tenth anniversary of the rock music festival sees popular acts The Killers, The Chemical Brothers and Post Malone treating Italian rock fans to a celebration of all things rock & roll.





Rock in Roma runs from June 30 to July 14, and tickets start at R475 depending on the act going on stage.

Rock in Roma, Italy. Picture: Rock in Roma

5. Sziget Festival - Hungary





One of the anticipated electronic festivals in East Europe, the Sziget festival takes in Budapest, and features popular electronic acts from Europe and the United States.





The proclaimed 'festival of freedom' is held on the Óbuda Island hosts a theater, circus, art, culture, spirituality and sports centres, as well as coffee houses and restaurants.





Festival goers are treated to two stages of music, a swim at Sziget beach, or even the opportunity to get married (to a loved one or a stranger) at the Sziget chapel. Tickets range from day passes to weekend packages at R 1200.

The Sziget Festival, Hungary. Picture: Istvan Bielik

6. NOS Primavera Sound - Spain & Portugal





The NOS Primavera Sound is a combination of music that tantalises the taste buds of music goers in by the shoreline of Barcelona in Spain and the gardens of Porto in Portugal.





The Primavera Sound festival is a culturally-rich festival that features artists from the Alternative, Indie, R&B and Electronic genres such as Lorde, Haim, A$AP Rocky and grime rapper Skepta. The Primavera is an event that brings a variety of culture through the one thing that connects people - music.





7. Soundwave festival - Croatia





The Soundwave festival is a handful of music festivals that kick-started a whole scene in beautiful Croatia. The festival features Reggae, hip-hop, R&B and Electronic acts from across the world (popular and upcoming), all performing on one stage at the Tisno Garden.





This year sees Soundwave Croatia celebrate its tenth and final ever adventure as it closes the book on what has been a very successful leg of the Soundwave branch, with acts set to perform include soul singer Jordan Rakei, and UK rapper Loyle Carner.





Tickets for Croatia leg of the festival start at R 740.

Soundwave Croatia Festival. Picture: Soundwave