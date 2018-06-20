Based in the region of Ryazan, the Kiritsy castle is approximately 3 hours from the capital city of Moscow.





The castle was the creation of a young architect, Fyodor Schechtel, who became famous not only for creating the amazing design of the castle but also for making its owner, Count von Derviz bankrupt in 1910.





However, the castle is not open to the public as it was turned into a sanatorium for children who suffer from tuberculosis of the bone.





The Kiritsy Castle, Ryazan Region. Picture: Russia Beyond



Mikhailovsky Palace

The Mikahilovsky Palace (also known as St. Michael's Castle) has an interesting story. It was commissioned in 1798 by Emperor Paul I who built it for his youngest son, the Grand Duke Mikhail Pavlovsky when he was born.





However, the palace was built when the Grand Duke was 21 - when the Grand Duke’s older brother Alexander I was on the throne, by Italian-Russian maestro of the neoclassicism architect, Carlo Rossi.





The Grand Duke lived in his palace with wife, children and eventually grandchildren up until the 1890's, when Emperor Alexander II bought the palace and turned it into the Alexander III museum which is still open today.





The Mikhailovsky Palace, St. Petersburg. Picture: Saint-Petersburg.com





Garibaldi Castle

One glance at the Garibaldi Castle and one would assume that it houses villanous counts or was the home of personalities such as Dracula or Rasputin, but this is not the case.





The Garibaldi Castle was built during the Renaissance Era (1300-1600), based on Gothic revival style with the dark walls and presence of statues such as griffins.





Located on the shores of the Kuybyshev Reservoir, in the town of Khryashchevka, the castle was named in the honour of its owner Garibaldi Arcadievich Kuzichkin.





Now a tourist destination, the castle boast statues of some of the greatest figures of fiction – Beowolf, King Arthur and Guinevere, and King Arthur’s knights of the round table.





Garibaldi Castle, Khryashchevka. Picture: Garibaldicastle.com

Alekseevsky Palace