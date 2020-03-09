FIRST LOOK: New safari lodges will be a first in the UK

West Midland Safari Park in the UK began the first phase of their brand-new development, which includes onsite accommodation and upgraded animal facilities.

The safari park revealed that they will build eight luxury safari-style lodges that will be integrated into the newly-updated animal habitats.

Guests will get to watch the African elephants and cheetahs roam free from the confines of their luxury accommodation.

“Nestled into their own secluded area, but fully immersed within the wildlife reserves, there will be six lodges offering the only overnight accommodation experience with elephants in the UK. Two more lodges will offer incredible views of the park's cheetahs – also the only experience of its kind in the UK,” a press release revealed.

Lodge guests will have exclusive views of the African elephants. Picture: West Midland Safari Park.

Chris Kelly, the park’s management team accommodation and venues director, promised that the project will “grow into something spectacular over the next four to five years”.

He said, “I grew up in the Midlands and the Park has always been a favourite place to visit since I was a youngster. To be operationally delivering the new wildlife development project and lodges is such a fantastic opportunity for me and something I am already very passionate about.

“This amazing project will grow into something spectacular over the next four to five years, but to start with we are focusing on the elephants and cheetahs. Not only will the new lodges offer guests the opportunity to stay onsite overnight for the first time, but they also allow us to create upgraded, stimulating and enriching environments for the animals.”