FIRST LOOK: New safari lodges will be a first in the UK
West Midland Safari Park in the UK began the first phase of their brand-new development, which includes onsite accommodation and upgraded animal facilities.
The safari park revealed that they will build eight luxury safari-style lodges that will be integrated into the newly-updated animal habitats.
Guests will get to watch the African elephants and cheetahs roam free from the confines of their luxury accommodation.
“Nestled into their own secluded area, but fully immersed within the wildlife reserves, there will be six lodges offering the only overnight accommodation experience with elephants in the UK. Two more lodges will offer incredible views of the park's cheetahs – also the only experience of its kind in the UK,” a press release revealed.
Chris Kelly, the park’s management team accommodation and venues director, promised that the project will “grow into something spectacular over the next four to five years”.
He said, “I grew up in the Midlands and the Park has always been a favourite place to visit since I was a youngster. To be operationally delivering the new wildlife development project and lodges is such a fantastic opportunity for me and something I am already very passionate about.
“This amazing project will grow into something spectacular over the next four to five years, but to start with we are focusing on the elephants and cheetahs. Not only will the new lodges offer guests the opportunity to stay onsite overnight for the first time, but they also allow us to create upgraded, stimulating and enriching environments for the animals.”
He said conservation was important for the park.
“Conservation is at the forefront of our minds when designing and building the lodges, so as part of this project, our net biodiversity gain will increase by 30 percent, creating more habitats such as woodlands and wildflower meadows, encouraging native wildlife. Revenue from the lodges will support improving the facilities for more of the Park’s amazing animals, as we work towards the next phases of development,” he added.
The elephant lodges will be authentically themed with thatched roofs, accommodating up to six people. They will have large, open-plan living areas with lounge and dining area, plus a downstairs bedroom, as well as a large balcony with outdoor seating.
The upstairs bedroom will offer spectacular views across the brand-new elephant habitats. Breakfast and evening meals are included, and guests are encouraged to make use of the outdoor terrace to enjoy their meals.
The two single-story, detached cheetah lodges will also sleep up to six people. The living space will have a large window, spanning one side of the building, offering panoramic views of the cheetahs in their new habitat. A floor-to-ceiling window offers similar, incredible views in the bedrooms.
Safari Lodges short breaks will include meals, admission to the Safari Park and its attractions, and access to the Adventure Theme Park. Each lodge will offer free wifi, TV, coffee machine and mini bar, filled with local produce.