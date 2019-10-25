Sophia Loren once said, “Everything you see I owe to spaghetti”. If it’s good enough for Sophia, then it’s good enough for us mere mortals.
That’s fitting considering World Pasta Day is on October 25.
Pasta is delicious, comforting and nourishing. It is also incredibly versatile and comes in over 350 different shapes and sizes to use in soups, stews, salads and of course pasta dishes. From the thinnest angel hair pasta to a meat-filled ravioli drenched in a tasty sauce and smothered in parmesan cheese.
Some people travel to Italy for pasta inspired holidays where they gorge on the various carb offerings.
Marketing manager for The Travel Corporation, Lieria Boshoff, said the origins of pasta may or may not be in Italy, but believes they are the world leaders when it comes to making the flour and water concoction.