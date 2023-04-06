Friend puts mister before sister on girls’ getaway

A Reddit user explained how her travel companions failed to keep her in the loop purposefully because they “low key” didn’t want sis on the trip. The woman shared her story on the “Am I the (Jerk)?” subreddit, describing how she backed out of a “girls trip” after her friend unexpectedly invited someone else to join them – and yes, it was a mister before sister situation.

Well, well, well … look who just got booted out of the “cool kids’ club!’’ There’s nothing quite like that stomach-dropping feeling when you realise that you’re not as in as you thought you were. “I was supposed to go on a girls weekend trip to Spain with my long time friend of almost 10 years and her other female friend who I was excited to meet.’’ she said. “The day before the trip she texts me a link to book some tickets to a museum that her and her friend booked. She told me to book for 2pm, which is when they booked for. When I clicked the link, the only time slot available was 8.35am. I pretty much was like whatever I will do something else while they are doing that.” Reasonable right?

The night before, she asked her friend in a text message how much she owed for the accommodation and everything else they decided to split on. But she got no response. There’s always a good reason why friends don’t reply and than there are terrible excuses. “The morning of my flight (3 hours before my flight leaves) she tells me that I had to book my own hotel room because they’re having a guy friend come with them that they invited last minute.’’ Pizza night. Picture: Pexels Her friend tried to help by sending her a link to book a room at the same hotel for the night, but unfortunately, all the rooms were fully booked. And due to the last-minute nature of their arrangement, there were no available rooms in the surrounding area.

“I really wanted to go so I just kind of let it go and prepared myself to spend some extra money for a hotel room for myself in a different hotel, but on the way to the airport I had a gut feeling that I wasn’t going to enjoy myself,’’ she says. After discovering that her supposed “girls’ trip” had turned into some sort of awkward three-way dynamic that she was not invited to, she threw in the towel and headed back home. And just to add some salt to the wound, she fired off a quick text letting them know that it was a “miss” and that she wasn’t interested in being a third wheel, well, in so many words at least. However, her friends are calling her actions unnecessary and she questions if she’s the a******.