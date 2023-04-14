Haunted portrait or mere coincidence? Family discovers eerie look-alike of son in B&B painting

Whether it's a chance encounter with a long-lost friend or an unexpected meeting with a complete stranger, the unexplainable coincidences that can occur during these moments can leave us with a feeling of unease and disbelief. From uncanny connections between people to strange occurrences that seem to defy explanation, these eerie coincidences can be both fascinating and down right creepy. A Twitter user named Jennie Stevenson shared her disconcerting experience when she rocked up at a secluded AirBnb in Sweden.

“Just arrived at our secluded rural B&B to find a painting of our youngest child depicted as a small girl,” she wrote. A picture alongside a side-by-side picture of the painting and her son, honestly, shows them up like two peas in a pod. “There’s absolutely no terrifying precedent for this, so it’s probably fine.” Except for the part where your son looks like a painting created prior to the visit. Just arrived at our secluded rural B&B to find a painting of our youngest child depicted as a small girl.



There's absolutely no terrifying precedent for this, so it's probably fine. pic.twitter.com/VMg0h62hvD — Jennie Stevenson 🕷 #FBPE #GTTO (@JennieStevenson) April 8, 2023 It is noted that whilst seated at the dinner table with her three kids, something caught their eye; perhaps it was the creaky floorboards but it was the fact that they felt something off.

Stevenson told the Mirror: "My daughter just went, 'Mum, there's a picture of Barney on the wall." It was in this moment that Jennie took a closer look to find a painting of a child who resembles her seven-year-old son. The artwork by a Swedish painter Carl Larsson depicts a little girl who looks remarkably similar to the youngster, except for her long hair. Stevenson gave twitter users an update on their stay: ‘’Update: we all survived the night and are now safely 300 km south. Did wake at on point to hear an unusual papery sound, as though someone was flipping the pages of a book 🤔 Locked the door, obvs, and was tempted to lock the children in their own room, but, ftr, I did not 😅’’ she wrote.