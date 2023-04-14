Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, April 14, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Haunted portrait or mere coincidence? Family discovers eerie look-alike of son in B&B painting

A mother of three found a painting of her youngest child depicted as a small girl at a B&B in sweden Picture: TWITTER/ Jennie Stevenson

A mother of three found a painting of her youngest child depicted as a small girl at a B&B in sweden Picture: TWITTER/ Jennie Stevenson

Published 1h ago

Share

Whether it's a chance encounter with a long-lost friend or an unexpected meeting with a complete stranger, the unexplainable coincidences that can occur during these moments can leave us with a feeling of unease and disbelief.

From uncanny connections between people to strange occurrences that seem to defy explanation, these eerie coincidences can be both fascinating and down right creepy. A Twitter user named Jennie Stevenson shared her disconcerting experience when she rocked up at a secluded AirBnb in Sweden.

“Just arrived at our secluded rural B&B to find a painting of our youngest child depicted as a small girl,” she wrote. A picture alongside a side-by-side picture of the painting and her son, honestly, shows them up like two peas in a pod.

“There’s absolutely no terrifying precedent for this, so it’s probably fine.” Except for the part where your son looks like a painting created prior to the visit.

It is noted that whilst seated at the dinner table with her three kids, something caught their eye; perhaps it was the creaky floorboards but it was the fact that they felt something off.

More on this

Stevenson told the Mirror: "My daughter just went, 'Mum, there's a picture of Barney on the wall." It was in this moment that Jennie took a closer look to find a painting of a child who resembles her seven-year-old son.

The artwork by a Swedish painter Carl Larsson depicts a little girl who looks remarkably similar to the youngster, except for her long hair.

Stevenson gave twitter users an update on their stay: ‘’Update: we all survived the night and are now safely 300 km south. Did wake at on point to hear an unusual papery sound, as though someone was flipping the pages of a book 🤔 Locked the door, obvs, and was tempted to lock the children in their own room, but, ftr, I did not 😅’’ she wrote.

Do you dare to stay at an Airbnb that might give you goosebumps or a portrait of yourself? I believe it's worth a shot. After all, who wouldn't want to be perched on a secluded wall of B&B fame? However, it's not my cup of tea.

Read the latest issue of IOL Travel digital magazine here.

Related Topics:

AirbnbTourismTravel InspirationArtistsTwitterViral

Share