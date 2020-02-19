How to spend 24 hours in Hamburg









Picture: Clinton Moodley Clinton Moodley spent 24 hours exploring Hamburg. Here's what you can do when you visit the city: Breakfast at Mutterland Stammhaus Located close to Hamburg Central Station and the German Playhouse, Mutterland Stammhaus offers a range of treats for all tastes. Some of the popular items on its menu include Süsses Frühstück, a sweet breakfast with fresh butter croissant, a bun, with two types of jam, and Cölln‘s Frühstück, with scrambled eggs and crab, pickled salmon with honey mustard dill sauce. Visit: www.mutterland.de/standorte.html

Mid-morning Hop-on and hop-off bus tour around city

Now that your tummy is full, why not spend the rest of the morning exploring Hamburg on the famous Hop-on Hop-off Tour red double-decker bus.The tour takes you to places such as St Michael Church, St Pauli Fish Market, and the Reeperbahn red-light district.

Travellers have the option to hop off at any of the 29 stops. The tour, in German and English, provides a history of various attractions. The full tour lasts for 3½ hours.

Lunch at the Block House Kirchenallee

Block House Kirchenallee, near the Main Station and close to other attractions, is the ideal lunch spot.The restaurant is famed for its steak They offer special lunch menus, 11.30am to 3pm, from Mondays to Fridays. The lunch menu changes daily.

Visit: www.block-house.de/en/block-house-restaurant-best-steaks-since-1968/restaurants/restaurant-details/block-house-restaurant-details/block-house-kirchenallee-2/

Afternoon stroll to the Elbphilharmonie Plaza

The Elbphilharmonie Plaza offers a 360-degree view of the city and harbour. The plaza is accessible to everyone, but requires a ticket to enter.

Make sure you head to the deck and deli for Störtebeker cask beer or ice cream.

Visit: www.elbphilharmonie.de/en/plaza

Take in the views of the harbour with a night Illumination Cruise

Hamburg comes alive at night. To experience all its glory, book an Illumination Cruise.

According to Get Your Guide, the hour-long cruise is on the canals of Speicherstadt. Along the way a guide will share the history of the city. Other highlights include HafenCity, the Elbe Philharmonic Hall and St Pauli Piers.

