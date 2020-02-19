Europe / 19 February 2020, 7:30pm / Clinton Moodley
Clinton Moodley spent 24 hours exploring Hamburg. Here's what you can do when you visit the city:
Breakfast at Mutterland Stammhaus
Located close to Hamburg Central Station and the German Playhouse, Mutterland Stammhaus offers a range of treats for all tastes.
Some of the popular items on its menu include Süsses Frühstück, a sweet breakfast with fresh butter croissant, a bun, with two types of jam, and Cölln‘s Frühstück, with scrambled eggs and crab, pickled salmon with honey mustard dill sauce.
Mid-morning Hop-on and hop-off bus tour around city
Now that your tummy is full, why not spend the rest of the morning exploring Hamburg on the famous Hop-on Hop-off Tour red double-decker bus.The tour takes you to places such as St Michael Church, St Pauli Fish Market, and the Reeperbahn red-light district.
Travellers have the option to hop off at any of the 29 stops. The tour, in German and English, provides a history of various attractions. The full tour lasts for 3½ hours.
Lunch at the Block House Kirchenallee
Block House Kirchenallee, near the Main Station and close to other attractions, is the ideal lunch spot.The restaurant is famed for its steak They offer special lunch menus, 11.30am to 3pm, from Mondays to Fridays. The lunch menu changes daily.
Take in the views of the harbour with a night Illumination Cruise
Hamburg comes alive at night. To experience all its glory, book an Illumination Cruise.
According to Get Your Guide, the hour-long cruise is on the canals of Speicherstadt. Along the way a guide will share the history of the city. Other highlights include HafenCity, the Elbe Philharmonic Hall and St Pauli Piers.
Top tips
Get the Hamburg Card: For 10.50 (R168), it offers free or discounted prices for 130 tours, attractions and activities, including unlimited bus, train and ferry travel in the greater Hamburg area.