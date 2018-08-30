The coastal village of Manarola, Italy. Picture: Paradise/Instagram

The coastal village of Manarola is a gem in Italy, with the village being part of the ‘Cinque Terre' (Five Villages) coast in eastern Liguria. Set on a rocky outcrop, travellers get to see the tall and colourful buildings that are used by Manarola’s residents, and wander through the alleyways that are from the medieval age - getting to view the remnants of medieval watchtowers and geranium-filled balconies.

The village is accessible by a small jetty by its port, which travellers reach through a ferry from the second Cinque Terre village of Vernazza.

Visitors are given a great view of the ocean from the waterfront piazza while they feast on an Italian lunch, drinking some of Manarola’s finest wines made from their vineyards.

For the history buffs, the village’s oldest monument is the 14th century Church of Saint Lorenzo, which has an ancient watchtower and the Oratorio dei Disciplinati in Manarola’s square.

For the couples, there is a popular 20-minute walk down a footpath between Manarola and Riomaggiore (another village on the eastern side), which is known as Lover's Lane (Via dell Amore) and travels along the coast between all Cinque Terre villages (there are five in total).

It is known that the best way to experience Manarola is by staying overnight and watching how the small village comes to life after tourists have left, so staying at accommodations like Alla Porta Rossa, La Toretta and The First are great places to check into for an overnight stay.

IOL