Italy tops world’s most Googled destination for post-lockdown holidays

Italy tops world’s most Googled destination for post-lockdown holidays, according to a recent analysis by Official-esta.com. They analysed Google Search Volume data for the search terms “Flights to X” and “Holidays in X” to establish which countries travellers were searching for the most, based on annual global search volumes. With a variety of locations to choose from, ranging from traditional European breaks on the Mediterranean to long-haul holidays with more tropical climes, the choices for holidays are endless. But, it seems Italy has been a popular choice for travellers. Italy is revealed as the destination people are craving to visit with over 1.9m (1,939,440) average annual global searches. Among those searching for holidays in Italy, more than 27,100 average monthly searches come from the United Kingdom, followed by the United States (4400 average monthly searches). With airlines such as EasyJet offering highly discounted flights to destinations across Italy and reports of usually tourist-filled hotspots such as the Cinque Terre being almost entirely deserted, it could be the perfect time to visit for anyone dreaming of indulging in a rich Italian meal. Additionally, Italy is currently on the list of countries that are exempt from FCO advice against non-essential travel, meaning that any visitors will not have to enter a 14-day quarantine period on their return to the UK.

The Maldives (1,798,680), Mexico (1,722,360) and Thailand (1,654,320) all appear among the top five destinations. The Maldives also ranks as the most searched destination among those in the UK with more than 98,600 average monthly searches for flights and holidays to the region.

With more than 1.7 million tourists visiting the Maldives in 2019, the Minister for Tourism described the pandemic as “more devastating than the 2004 tsunami and the 2008 global financial crisis” to their tourism industry. However, the Maldives reopened to tourists from around the world on July 15, without the need for mandatory quarantine periods or Covid-19 tests for visitors on arrival.

Thailand, on the other hand, is still closed to international visitors, and once opened, they may request that tourists remain in the country for a minimum period of 30 days.

China makes it into the top 15, ahead of New Zealand. China may have been the original epicentre and source of the Covid-19 virus, but that seemingly hasn’t put tourists off visiting the country. With more than 1 million average annual global searches, China ranks above many other popular destinations including Croatia, the Philippines and Barbados.

Jayne Forrester, Director of International Development at Official-esta.com said it was 'crucial that people resumed travel'.

“With the last few months throwing both our lives and the travel industry into unchartered territory, it’s natural that some people may be rather apprehensive about returning to normal life and travelling as we were before. With destinations around the world closing their borders, travel hasn’t been an option, but with these borders now re-opening, it’s great to see that even countries that were among the worst affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, including China and Italy, are being considered for holidays in the near future.

“It’s crucial that we begin to travel again, in order to generate revenue for the companies within the travel and tourism sector and ensure that we minimise any further job losses in the industry. As a result, we must find a balance between enjoying our travels and doing so in a safe and responsible manner, to prevent any further waves of the Covid-19 virus," said Forrester.