Former Miss South Africa, entrepreneur, public speaker and mom Jo Ann Strauss, who has experienced the joy of the European Christmas markets with The Lufthansa Group, encourages the experience as an opportunity to make lifelong memories for the whole family.
“As my husband is German, we often travel abroad to visit family and friends, especially at this time of year. Christmas markets have become one of the must-see experiences in Europe and a highlight of the festive season. However, travelling with a family of five means that we need to visit markets that appeal to both adults and children,’’ said Strauss.
To make exploring these markets easier for the whole family, Strauss suggests planning less activities when you’re at the market and rather follow your children’s lead while they explore.
“The buskers are fun, and my children are entertained by all the music and Christmas cheer. A key tip is to dress appropriately. South African’s are not used to the cold weather so try to cleverly layer clothing to ensure everyone is warm, while still able to enjoy the cold and snow,’’ she added.
Geneva Christmas Market
The Geneva Christmas Market transforms one of the city’s most beautiful parks, the Bastions Park, into an enchanted wonderland.