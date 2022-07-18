Jozi comic Alfred Adriaan on getting lost in London: ‘I should have taken the express train but I’m cheap’

South African comedian Alfred Adriaan shares his travel experiences and his first day getting lost in London. The 39-year-old father of one says it's not the worst thing getting lost, though, because the universe wants you to see and experience something new in that time you're "lost".

The Jozi-based comic took IOL Travel on a quick tour of his work-travel joys. Adriaan arrived in London on Wednesday to do a five-day show at the Hen and Chicken Theatre Bar in Islington. On day one, Adriaan did a video about taking the wrong train because he chose the cheaper travel option.

“I should have taken the express train, but I’m cheap. I was not going to pay 30 euros for a train, that's nearly 600 (rand), so I took the 11 euros train. There's a big difference. “So I have to change trains somewhere, but it's part of the journey. Who knows, I might find a joke here,“ he explained in his video, armed with a huge travel bag. But there's no harm in getting lost. “Getting lost is something I enjoy. Every now and then, you need to get onto the wrong train or bus. The trick is to not get frustrated. When I get lost, I tell myself the universe wants me to be here and see this.

“Technology is much better than it used to be, so you won't be completely lost. There is things such as GPS or other modes to help you find places and be on track. “I’m patient with myself. I don't stress about it. " Adriaan is performing at his five sold-out shows called “Alfred Adriaan Live”.

“I’m blessed to be performing my comedy here to a sold-out audience of mostly SA ex-pats. I get to broaden my horizon. "It's a dream come true. Adriaan, who is qualified in the Marketing field, is a full-time comedian who used his BCom Degree to his comedy career benefit.

