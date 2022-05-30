KLM to operate weekly flights between Cape Town and Amsterdam from November

As travel demand between the cities continues to increase, the airline is proud to announce that it will be celebrating this milestone by adding three additional direct flights between the two cities per week from the beginning of November this year. In addition, KLM will operate 10 weekly flights between Cape Town and Amsterdam. The increase comes shortly after the announcement that KLM will operate daily flights out of Cape Town commencing from 11 July 2022.

The flights will be operated by the airline’s flagship Boeing 787 aircraft. The Dreamliner offers 30 Business class seats and 272 in Economy class and remains one of the most popular aircraft in the brand’s fleet.

Travel regulations It is now possible for fully vaccinated travellers from South Africa to enter The Netherlands with no quarantine restrictions or test requirements. Since May 21, the use of face masks is no longer mandatory on board aircraft to the Netherlands and at Dutch airports.

However, in line with regulations set by the South African government, face masks on flights to South Africa and in South African airports remain mandatory. The current entry regulations are listed below: Vaccinated travellers are now able to enter The Netherlands with proof of vaccination, subject to visa requirements. They must also complete a ‘Vaccine Declaration Covid-19 form’.

The EU entry ban still applies to unvaccinated travellers who may only enter the Netherlands if they fall under one of the exemption categories, subject to visa requirements. There are no specific requirements for passengers transiting via Amsterdam Airport Schiphol. The entry and exit regulations of the country of final destination must be adhered to. These can be checked at https://klm.traveldoc.aero.

