Impressive Medieval buildings such as the Tower of Belém and the Jerónimos Monastery adorn the Lisbon cityscape. Picture: Pexels.

Built on seven steep hills that overlook the Rio Tejo, Lisbon offers all the delights you'd expect of Portugal's capital. Lufthansa’s City of the Month’s eclectic blend of neighbourhoods, culture and architecture are all part of the colourful cityscape that makes it such a popular year-round destination for travellers. More than two million people live in the metropolitan region of Lisbon, which includes Cascais, Sintra and Oeiras, while the city itself has a population of roughly 550 000. Many buildings in the old town that were once threatened by decay and dilapidation have now been restored since Portugal joined the EU in 1986. Its designation as a European Capital of Culture in 1994 and hosting of the world exhibition Expo in 1998 were also tremendous boosts to the city’s urban development.

Getting lost in Lisbon's winding streets could bode well for the adventurous traveller. The city is as colourful and picturesque as any city can be, enchanting travellers with Gothic cathedrals, majestic monasteries and quaint museums.

Labelled as ‘one big sight to see’ because of its impressive castles, a visit to Castelo Sao Jorge in the Restauradores Square will surely be a magical experience. The city also dons medieval buildings such as the Tower of Belém and the Jerónimos Monastery – a former monastery of the Order of Saint Jerome – situated near the Tagus River in the parish of Belém.

Lisbon is one of the smartest capitals in Europe today and therefore an extremely popular destination amongst travellers. The city attracts visitors from all over the world, clubbers and culture vultures alike, with its mild climate, affordable prices, sightseeing attractions from many different centuries, its easy-going atmosphere and last but not least its colourful nightlife.

Bring a little more time with you to make the most of the Atlantic beaches nearby or plan a day in Sintra, where the Portuguese kings once spent their summers.

Days at the beach may be followed by nights out in one of the various restaurants and bars offering delicious Mediterranean cuisine.



