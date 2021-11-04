London's famous Tower Bridge wins gold in England tourism awards

The exhibition at the bridge over the River Thames gives tourists the chance to experience panoramic views of London from a high-level walkway with a glass floor, as well as visit the drawbridge's Victorian engine room, reports Xinhua news agency.

The tourist attraction was one of 26 Gold winners in Visit England's 2021 awards, which also give accolades for hidden gems, the best-told stories, quality of welcome and food quality.

The awards are based on the scores gained by tourist attractions in their annual assessments by VisitEngland, which were nevertheless delayed this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The latest forecasts by VisitBritain show that domestic spending on tourism is estimated at 51.4-billion pounds this year, only a little more than half the amount spent in 2019 before the pandemic struck.