LOOK: 7 stunning summer destinations for a memorable vacation

Summer is the perfect time to explore the beauty that our planet has to offer. With all things bright and beautiful, everything comes alive at this time of the year. The nice thing about travelling in summer, is the guarantee of warm weather and long hours of daylight where the kids can play longer outside and you don’t have to rush back before it gets dark.

Whether you’re eating out, at the beach or taking a hike, the season caters for everybody. Here are seven summer destinations to explore for your next adventure or travels. Cappadocia, Turkey

Float off into the sunset on a hot air balloon in Cappadocia. Picture: Pexels Cappadocia is known for its unique rock formations that have caves with ancient Islamic inscriptions. This city is the perfect place for a romantic honeymoon, a trip with family, or even a solo backpacking adventure, making it one of the best places to visit in May, outside India. The hot air ballooning capital of the world is a place of exotic culture and fascinating history of Turkey. Explore its labyrinthine underground cities, caves, and ravines. Take a hike through the the Pigeon Valley, Pasabag, Uchisar Castle, Hasandağı volcanoes.

For a luxurious stay, consider resting your head at The Museum Hotel in Goreme from R5 146 per night. Western Cape, South Africa Cape Town’s V&A Waterfront and Table Mountain in the background. Picture: Pexels With Cape Town as your base, you will need a lot of time to explore the Western Cape province of South Africa. The province has a lot to offer tourists; everything from beautiful gardens routes, scenic parks mountains, Blue Flag rated beaches, wildlife safari adventures and beautiful vineyards. If you want affordable luxury, then this place is for you.

Visit the Valley of Dreams, Franschhoek, or Stellenbosch for a taste of the regions finest selection of wines. Go whale watching in Hermanus, club hop in Cape Town, get scenic views of the west coast and Atlantic Ocean from the top of table mountain, enjoy lunch in Stellenbosch or the V&A Waterfront or take up surfing at the beaches across the coast of the Western Cape. This province is a vacationer’s dream and a one stop destination. For a luxe stay, consider the Labotessa Luxury Boutique Hotel from R7 650 per night or the Twelve Apostles from R7 263 per night. Maldives, South Asia

The Maldives boasts some of the most beautiful resorts in the world. Picture: Pexels The islands of the Maldives are best experienced in the summertime when they have dry weather. There are nearly 1 200 islands along the Maldives archipelago, so there are many options for a tropical summer vacation. The Maldives are famous for deep blue and turquoise seas, water sports, beautiful coral reefs, and tropical beaches. Enjoy the best of island life with warm and dry conditions, it enables you to spend most of the time out exploring the islands and the Indian Ocean waters.

The islands are surrounded by reefs, so the pleasant weather makes it nice to spend time in the water to see some of the spectacular reefs and aquatic life. Also enjoy a lunch or dinner at Ithaa Undersea Restaurant or stay at a luxurious resort such as Kurumba for R4 634 per night. Machu Picchu, Peru

Explore ancient cities ruins in the high altitudes of Peru. Picture: Pexels Since Machu Picchu is a bucket-list vacation for many people, it is best to experience it in summer, when there is less chance of rain showers and inclement weather, especially if you plan to hike. Summer might be the busiest time to see Machu Picchu, but it’s the most beautiful time to see blue skies, lush green grass, and awe-inspiring views and a popular time for tourists who want to hike the Inca Trail. Even if you do not plan to hike, the summer weather in Machu Picchu and Cusco is ideal, however, it’s wise to spend a few days casually sightseeing in Cusco to adjust to the altitude first. This small Peruvian town is picture-perfect, with a hilltop that lights up at night, a bustling local market, and countless alpaca stores to splurge on a sweater for the chilly nights.

You can also summit the Huayna Picchu, the mountain in front of Machu Picchu with the killer views. For luxury accommodation, consider a comfortable stay at the Sanctuary Lodge: A Belmond Hotel from R 22 711 a night. Amalfi Coast, Italy

The Amalfi Coast is famous for its colourful bright buildings with breathtaking views of the sea. Picture: Pexels Famous for its production of limoncello liqueur, made from lemon, known as Sfusato Amalfitano in Italian, grown in terraced gardens along the coastline between February and October, Amalfi is considered as the coastal gem of Italy. The Amalfi Coast is a true manifestation of nature’s beauy with its picturesque landscape, coastal peaks, dense forests, and pastel buildings on the cliff. A unique combination of nature and adventure, one of the biggest attractions is Positano Beach. Other attractions to consider when sightseeing include Villa Cimbrone in Ravello, Amalfi Cathedral, Fiordo di Furore, Museo della carta and Ravello Cathedral.

You can take a hike at Torre dello Ziro, ride through the Amalfi Drive, explore the Ancient City of Salerno and visit the tranquil beaches of Amalfi Town. Consider a stay at the NH Collection Grand Hotel Convento di Amalfi with breathtaking views of the coast for R 8 578 a night. Marseille, France

Explore French culture and cuisine in the city of Marseille. Picture: Pexels Marseille is a beautiful port city in the heart of Provence and serves as one of the best summer vacation spots in France. Marseille enjoys a rich cultural heritage with more than 1 500 years of history after being an important source of survival via trading. The port city also enjoys a pleasant climate in summers and visitors can enjoy the Old Port that has been in trading action for more than 2 600 years.

As part of your Marseille summer itinerary, you can visit Notre-Dame de la Garde, Palais Longchamp and Marseille Cathedral. You can also go kayaking at the Old Port, explore Fort Saint-Jean, explore caves and hiking at Calanque de Morgiou. Stay at the Grand Hôtel Beauvau Marseille Vieux Port – MGallery from R4 894 a night and enjoy beautiful views of the port. Iceland

Visit the Great Geysir in Iceland. Picture: Pexels Take advantage of long hours of daylight and warmest weather you’ll ever experience in Iceland by visiting during the summer. Iceland is a paradise of nature for travellers who love the outdoors and adventure. The region offers breathtaking views and refreshing experiences that are enough to enjoy a respite from the humidity and heat. While this place can be visited any time after March, the best time is during July or August. The world-famous Blue Lagoon Spa is a favourite for tourists, however you can also visit Reykjavik, Selfoss, Keflavík, Skaftafell and Arnarstapi.

Spoil yourself at the geothermal spa at Blue Lagoon, visit Gullfoss, go on a whale watching tour and witness the northern lights. Enjoy a five-star at Diamond Suites Luxury Boutique Hotel from R 10 770 a night. Read the latest issue of IOL Travel digital magazine here.