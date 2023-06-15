LOOK: Curious structures that have become global icons

It’s fascinating to know the history and purpose behind certain architecture. Let’s have a look at some of the most quirky and unique buildings in the world. The Dancing House

The Dancing House, located in the enchanting city of Prague, Czech Republic, is an architectural marvel that captivates the imagination and defies convention. This extraordinary structure, also known as the Fred and Ginger House, stands as a testament to modernity and creativity amidst a backdrop of historic buildings and Gothic splendour. Picture: Instagram the Dancing House is a striking embodiment of ‘’deconstructivist’’ architecture. It was completed in 1996 and has since become an iconic symbol of Prague's contemporary architectural landscape, and is definitely an Instagram favourite.

The out of the ordinary building offers guests offices for that “bleisure” vibe, a fancy hotel where you can have a luxurious stay, a restaurant and a rooftop terrace where you can see breathtaking views of the city. It's like a buzzing hub where business, fun, and relaxation come together in one exciting package. Kunsthaus Graz Now this building is giving futuristic vibes. Kunsthaus Graz, located in Graz, has unique architecture and a striking appearance, making it an iconic landmark in the city.

It’s considered one of the most distinctive buildings with its futuristic and unconventional design. The building's exterior is covered in a translucent blue acrylic glass skin, giving it a surreal and otherworldly appearance. Picture: INSTAGRAM The building's exterior is also adorned with illuminated bubbles, known as "air islands". These eye-catching elements not only add to its aesthetic appeal, but also serve a functional purpose. The air islands act as a lighting system, emitting a soft glow at night and transforming the building into a luminous spectacle that can be seen from afar.

Additionally, the building incorporates various environmentally friendly features, such as a solar-powered energy system and a special ventilation system that minimises energy consumption. The Crooked House The Crooked House in Sopot, Poland, is a captivating building that stands out due to its crooked and curving exterior, inspired by the illustrations of Jan Marcin Szancer.

It is a whimsical and enchanting place, where visitors can experience a touch of magic and immerse themselves in a world of imagination. It’s probably advisable not to have any alcoholic beverages or strong medication on a trip to the crooked house, you might just lose your marbles. Inside the Crooked House you'll find a variety of shops, cafés and restaurants. The interior follows the same crooked theme, with curved walls and whimsical decorations. Yeah, stick to ordering a Latte.

The Basket Building Picture: INSTAGRAM The Basket Building, located in Ohio, US, is a remarkable design, inspired by a mundane object. As the name suggests, the Basket Building is shaped like an enormous basket. It stands as a testament to the rich history of basket weaving in the region, paying homage to the skilled artisans and their craft.