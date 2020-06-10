LOOK: Meet the couple who spent their lockdown in a luxury treehouse
It’s one way to branch out in lockdown – and, ahem, leaf the big city far behind. A couple who have spent nearly three months living in a treehouse say they are happier than ever.
That heavenly feeling when you climb into fresh sheets. you just can't beat it
Rebecca Harper, 31, and husband Sam, 32, who are both chartered surveyors, fled their London home for Somerset as pandemic restrictions were introduced.
The couple made the two-and-a-half-hour drive from their home in Fulham to the treehouse on March 12, just over a week before lockdown began.They initially planned to stay at the 12ft-high treehouse for two weeks but are still there now. Rebecca passes her days tending to their vegetable patch, but confessed she struggled to keep a houseplant alive back in Fulham.
Someone thought our lockdown life was different so they wrote an article about it. London vs treehouse life!
Afternoon
She said: "Our life here is the complete opposite of what it was like back in London. I wake up to natural light and spend my days tending to the vegetable patch then fill any spare time doing watercolour paintings and calligraphy. It’s idyllic here and I’m happier than ever." The treehouse is in the grounds of Sam's father’s home in East Harptree. It is usually rented out as a holiday home, but coronavirus halted lettings.
Making the most of being on furlough . feeling very grateful to have a job that can furlough me & for the foreseeable future we won't be taking holidays so it's all about our little staycation
The couple have been enjoying the 331sq ft woodland retreat with their new labrador puppy Duke who will return with them to the city. Sam said: "There’s a sense of freedom here that you don’t get in London"
The couple said that in London they lead busy lives - often out for dinner with friends until 10pm or 11pm at night.
Reservoir ramblings - we found a fantastic walk from our doorstep following rivers, round reservoirs and some stunning views
"I've always been creative, but there's much more time to pursue my hobbies now. I finally have time to do painting and I've taken up knitting.
"Around dinner, we'll go for walks in the surrounding countryside - it's so beautiful," the couple revealed.Daily Mail