LOOK: Mzansi couple DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz take on Paris

Celebrity music couple DJ Zinhle and Bongani ’Murdah’ Bongz have been spotted in the ’city of love’, Paris, France. The two took to their social media pages to post cool pictures of themselves separately and some loved-up ones in front of the Eiffel Tower.

DJ Zinhle accompanied her baby daddy, Murdah Bongs and his Black Motion partner Thabo Smol, who were apart of the Afro Festival 2022 line-up and doing gigs in London, Portugal, Venezuela and Paris. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Black Motion (@realblackmotion) When Murdah Bongs had some free time in his busy schedule between concerts, he and his baby mama, dressed to the nines and enjoyed some well deserved down-time in the city of love taking pictures while sightseeing, and enjoying lunch dates on the sidewalk restaurants of Paris. Meanwhile, Smol enjoyed a 7km run to shed the extra weight he had put on in Portugal.

He captioned this video: “Woooh 😂What a morning!!! I did 71 kilometers in 26minutes Bathong!!!!! 😳😳😳🙌🏿🙌🏿🙌🏿 I surprise myself sometimes waitsi mara? HAowa wena Thabo wow… I’m also surprised myself hey🤦🏾‍♀️… mara akere it’s Portugal kilos wabona mara yona kyona shem😂😂😂😭😂😂”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by BLACK MOTION (@realthabosmol) Take a look at some of their other trip highlights: Zinhle captioned this picture: “…Insert love quote here….

