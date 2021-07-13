LOOK: Photographer Payerboyo transforms iconic Cardiff landmark into British holiday scene

Paperboyo has transformed Cardiff's Senedd building into a British holiday scene. The photographer - who is known for his creative 'paper cut-out' photography - has celebrated a summer of staycations with a new study showing that 40% of Brits are happy to wait until next year for a foreign trip.

His new piece transforms the iconic landmark into an image of two friends reading a map to find their way and explore the area. View this post on Instagram A post shared by paperboyo | paper creative (@paperboyo)

Paperboyo - real name Rich McCor - said: "Usually I would have had lots of international travel plans booked across the summer so this is a little unusual for me! "But I’m really excited to take this chance to explore more of UK this year and see what other creative shots I can come up with. “I wanted to create an image that celebrated UK travel and turn a recognised building into something unexpected."

To capture this shot, Paperboyo used Sony’s new α7C camera - the world's smallest and lightest camera body - and the 24-105mm F4 G lens. He added: "When I’m out and about and capturing shots like this it’s really important to have a lightweight camera body and lens with me so I’m not lugging heavy kit around. "I used the Sony α7C and 24-105 F4 G lens which are both really compact so I know I am always ready to capture a shot when I’m exploring and get inspired without having to compromise on the image quality."