LOOK: Stay in Winnie the Pooh’s Hundred Acre Wood Airbnb listing

You can now book a Winnie the Pooh inspired house on Airbnb to celebrate Disney’s 95th anniversary. Dubbed the Bearbnb, the listing is situated in Ashdown Forest in the UK and inspired by A.A. Milne’s original tales in the Hundred Acre Wood. The Bearbnb sleeps up to four guests and is available for two stays on September 24 and 25. Guests will pay £95 (R1913) a night.

Host and Winnie the Pooh illustrator Kim Raymond curated the Bearbnb. Raymond, who has been drawing the iconic bear for over 30 years, was inspired by the original decorations of E.H. Shepard. “I have been illustrating Winnie the Pooh for thirty years and I continue to be inspired by the classic decorations of E.H. Shepard and the more recent Disney stories. The Bearbnb is a unique experience that brings the charm of Pooh to life for fans while honouring the original adventures that have been so important to many people for 95 years,” he said. The house is built with exposed tree branches and wrapped around the doorway with ‘Mr. Sanders’ inscribed above. If you look properly, you may find Pooh's secret stash of ‘hunny’ pots inside one of the kitchen cupboards. The listing includes a double bed on the ground floor, a mezzanine with two single beds, a comfy lounge area and more.

Picture: Airbnb. Guests will get to go on guided tours through the original Hundred Acre Wood, play Poohsticks on the iconic Poohsticks Bridge and enjoy locally sourced hunny-inspired meals. A variety of products will be available to encourage guests to embrace nature and live more like Pooh. Yoga mats, journals, and throws are among them. Picture: Airbnb The house has a few rules, however. Heffalumps are not allowed inside the house, hands are not to touch honey pots, and a snack of "a little something" is encouraged at 11 o'clock in the morning.