LOOK: Tennis ace Naomi Osaka shares stunning pictures of Greek vacation

Japanese tennis ace and four-time major winner, Naomi Osaka, has shared stunning pictures of her vacationing in Mykonos in Greece, as she celebrates her 24th birthday with her family and friends in the island paradise.

Osaka, who turned 24 on October 16, posted several pictures of her on social media and tweeted, "24, Kobe year. Thank you for all the birthday wishes. When I was younger it was just my sister and parents who wished me happy birthday, now a few years later to have people all over the world doing the same…It feels surreal. I'm so extremely thankful, honoured and blessed."