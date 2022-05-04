LOOK: The Moulin Rouge unveils secluded room inside its iconic red windmill

Many of us remember the spectacular love story of Moulin Rouge: it is the music, outfits and the setting of it all that had us glued to our tv screens. For the first time ever, the legendary Parisian landmark will be available to book for an overnight stay in its historic red windmill. A secret room inside the windmill of the Moulin Rouge brings to life the art and romance of the Belle Époque era for an experience through time.

Three one-night stays, for only €1 (about R16.62) per night, will offer a peek behind the velvet curtains of the world-renowned cabaret and a glimpse into the spectacular world of French opulence and glamour. Today, the Moulin Rouge is unveiling a secluded room inside the iconic red windmill that has been sumptuously designed to transport guests back in time to the late 19th-century. Few are aware of the space inside the windmill, which has never been open for public access and is now bookable for an overnight stay on Airbnb. What can guests expect?

The windmill interior has been transformed into a Belle Époque inspired boudoir, reminiscent of the cabaret era. Guests will experience a peek behind the velvet curtains of the fabled landmark, including backstage access to the theatre, a traditional French three-course meal, and the best seats during the Moulin Rouge’s acclaimed show Féerie and an overnight stay inside the iconic windmill, all for just €1 a night. Lead dancer Claudine Van Den Bergh will open the doors to the handsome hideaway and Host three individual one-night stays for two guests each on June 13, 20, and 27. “Attending a show at the Moulin Rouge offers an escape from the every day and an incredible immersion into the glamour and grandeur of French Music Hall”, Van Den Bergh said.

“The Belle Époque-inspired interior of our much-loved windmill will transport guests to the era from which this timeless cabaret emerged,” she adds. About the space When recreating the decorative and stylistic details of this celebrated time in history, Airbnb worked with the renowned 19th-century French historian, Jean-Claude Yon, to authentically renovate the windmill exactly as it would have been. Situated in the heart of Montmartre, the Moulin Rouge is best known as the birthplace of the French Cancan, a delightfully energetic cabaret and a performance that is symbolic of the Belle Epoque Era. When recreating the decorative and stylistic details of this celebrated time in history, Airbnb worked with the renowned 19th-century French historian, Jean-Claude Yon, to authentically renovate the windmill exactly as it would have been.

“The Belle Époque era was a time when French culture and arts flourished – and no landmark is more iconic to that period than the Moulin Rouge. This secret room inside the cabaret’s famous windmill has been designed to take you on an authentic journey back in time to experience the French capital of arts and pleasures during a moment in history.” - Jean-Claude Yon, Historian and specialist of French Cultural and Social history of the 19th-century, said. Throughout its colourful history, the windmill – which was first constructed in 1889 as a nod to the site’s rural origins and reconstructed three decades later following a fire – was never opened to the public. However, now guests can travel back in time and experience:

An opulent boudoir filled with exquisite art nouveau features including a miniature paper stage to immerse guests in the spirit of The Cabaret. A dressing area featuring glamorous accessories from the Belle Epoque, including vintage costumes, fragrant perfumes and effusive letters from admirers. A private rooftop terrace adorned with an ornate pagoda and garden furniture characteristic of the time period - an ideal setting for an après show cocktail!

About the stay Let’s step into a world of fantasy and feathers. Upon arrival, guests will be treated to a carefully curated evening designed to embrace the grandeur of the illustrious cabaret. Highlights include:

A private tour of the Moulin Rouge, the history, the costumes makers, and the backstage area.

An aperitif on the romantic rooftop terrace followed by the Belle Époque menu three-course dinner prepared by resident chef Arnaud Demerville. A classic Parisian petit déjeuner will also be provided the following morning. A meet and greet with lead dancer and Airbnb Host, Claudine Van Den Bergh in her dressing room, and photos on stage with the cast of the show. The best seats in the house during the Moulin Rouge show, Féerie: a fantasy world of feathers and French opulence, featuring sensational performances, sumptuous sets and original music.